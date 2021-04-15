Michigan football recruiting director is resigning





The head of the Michigan football recruiting department resigned this week, signaling a major turmoil in the way the legendary program is attracting players. Matt Dudek, the man responsible for leading the recruitment indictment, filed his resignation letter on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the decision confirmed to MLive. Dudeks’ departure was first reported by The Michigan Insider. He is expected to take a similar job with the Mississippi soccer team, despite having another year on his contract and a $ 50,000 buyout if he leaves for another job. Former Michigan offensive lineman Courtney Morgan is expected to take over the division this week, a second source said. Morgan, who played for the Wolverines from 1999 to 2003, was recently director of player development for the Fresno State soccer team. He also had similar roles at San Jose State and UCLA. The move comes after Jim Harbaugh made drastic changes to his Michigan coaching staff this off-season, an upheaval including the surprise resignation of defensive coordinator Don Brown and the decision not to keep four other coaches, including longtime assistant Mike Zordich. The Wolverines concluded their spring schedule of 15 training sessions on Saturday with a new staff in tow, including freshman defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Seven players have entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal since February. Under Dudek, Michigans’ recruitment strategy was successful, albeit haphazardly. The Wolverines landed in the top 10 classes nationally in 2019 and 2021, but relied heavily on the Northeast and Midwest for talent. Sometimes Michigan left seemingly talented states like Florida and Texas. Still, Dudeks staffed a group that helped identify and connect with potential high school students and coaches who were able to hire top talent. Five-star prospects Daxton Hill and Chris Hinton highlighted a 2019 class that finished eighth nationally (and first in the Big Ten, beating Ohio State), while Michigan helped lure five-star quarterback JJ McCarthy as the esteemed player in 2021. Dudek came to Michigan from Arizona, where he worked under Rich Rodriguez as general manager and director of player staff. He was animated and often unafraid to poke critics on social media. Now Morgan is tasked with taking over an important part of the program. Not only is recruitment the lifeblood of success, but it is also being expanded with the advent of the NCAA transfer portal and pending legislation that would allow all student athletes, including football players, a one-time transfer without penalty. Michigan has already received cancellations from four potential customers in the 2022 class, which is currently ranked 20th nationally.

