Lemon Bay girls take the tennis district title dramatically | Sun Preps

Rosey Lowder and Elizabeth Schum are Lemon Bay High School’s tennis version of a buddy cop show. You know the nice seasoned veteran takes on a rookie partner, and then hijinks follow.
Wednesday’s episode was a plot twist, but the finale was a prize-winner.
The duo Manta Rays No. 2 doubles carried the weight of the entire team when it came to their match against Cypress Lake to determine who took home the District 2A-12 team title.
Lowder and Schum triumphed in an epic 7-5, 4-6, 13-11 showstopper.
After Cypress Lake beat Lemon Bays No. 1 doubles tandem of Jordan Shirley and Marie LAbbe, 6-3, 6-2, all that remained was the second doubles and a win at Cypress Lake meant that both teams returned to Lemon Bay on Thursday and played. a mutual match.
It was up to us and we had to win it, said Schum, a senior. If we didn’t, we would have to play again (Cypress Lake), so it was a lot of pressure.
When Cypress Lakes No. 1 doubles team of Daria Acri and Sophia Morris took control of a nearby track, Lowder and Schum trailed 5-2 in the first set of their game. They roared back to get it, but Cypress Lakes Carolina Solomon and Estrella Mostacera reacted the same way to grab the second set.
By then the No. 1 game was over and all eyes were on Lowder and Schum.
We should actually win, said Lowder, a freshman. Just keeping the ball in was what we had to do and (Cypress Lake) was really good.
The third set tiebreaker was a points match where the first to 10 usually wins. But of course the episode ran over its timeslot.
Schum and Lowder broke Cypress Lakes serve to draw within match point at 9-7, but Solomon and Estrella grabbed three consecutive points, breaking both Lowders services in the process to move forward, 10-9. As they had to win by two, the match continued.
Cypress Lake only served for the game to see Lowder and Schum break, both serving to regain an 11-10 lead. Mustacero and Solomon broke Schum’s match point serve, but Schum and Lowder took the next two points to complete the final plot thread.
Later, Lemon Bay coach Darrell Roach acknowledged how unusual a combination of Lowder and Schum was, inculcating it to luck and chemistry.
They balanced each other well, he said. At the beginning of the year, we experimented a lot. We started this as our first combination and it just clicked, so we left it all year round. We never thought of changing.
Cypress Lake and Lemon Bay chased each other for the two days of the district tournament. Acri, the Panthers No. 1 singles player, sent Shirley to the semi-finals and defeated Parrish Communitys Odessa Eisch to win the bracket.
LAbbe beat Morris 6-3, 6-2 to win No. 2 singles and Lowder topped Solomon 6-0, 6-4 to win at No. 3.
Mostacero defeated Schum 6-4, 7-5 to take No. 4 singles, after which Lemon Bay senior Victoria Haranda and Mariners Sarah Hall were involved in the best singles match of the day, a marathon 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-6 fight that lasted 2 hours.
It was incredible, said Roach. Two tiebreakers and an exciting first set, so that was a huge match for us. To win that, it is literally to the last point. A loss and we should have won both doubles.
Next up for Lemon Bay is a visit from Sebring for a Class 2A region semi-final match on Tuesday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ngcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit