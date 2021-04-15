Jorge Moiss Campos is making progress in Cuban table tennis pre-Olympic





House Article Sport Miscellaneous Wednesday, April 14, 2021 Havana, April 14 – As the complete opposite of the local Gastón Alto, Cuban Jorge Moisés Campos will start next Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the Latin American Table Tennis Qualifying Tournament, which will split seats for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the Argentinian city of Rosary. After the easy 4-0 defeat (11-3,11-2,11-7,11-6) against Jamaican Kane Watson in his first match, Moses achieved success in the round of 16 when he also defeated for 4 – 0 (11-8,11-5,11-6,11-7) to Paraguayan Marcelo Aguirre, first seed of the match. Looking for his fourth straight appearance in the Olympics, the South American looked like a tough opponent, but failed to show his best level against the Caribbean this time. “I tried to be focused and varied the tactics of the game when I saw the results of my actions, but the important thing was to stay focused,” said Campostold JIT, who is currently a member of a first division team in Italy. “The service helped me a lot, he had problems with receiving and that opened the way for me,” said the also member of the championship team at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla 2018. Now in the round of 16 he will have another rival of great rank who will also have the “advantage” of being a local at the Metropolitan Hall, but the game will have the incentive to retaliate. Gastón Alto eliminated Campos at the 2019 Lima Pan American Games with a close score of 3-2 and the idea is to vary that this time. The other Cuban with actions this Tuesday was Andy Pereira, who after a comfortable 4-0 (11-2,11-2,11-3,11-5) against Uruguayan Pablo Palou 0-4 (9-11, 3 – 11.2-11.8-11) against the Argentinian HoracioCifuentes, one of the favorites for the disputed quota. Andy, who comes out in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, still has the option of looking for a ticket in the second key to be played between Thursday and Friday. In the current elimination, the two who make it to the final will get passes to Tokyo, and the same will happen in the second segment. The women will start their games on Tuesday-evening, but Cubans Idalys Lovet and Daniela Fonseca will not play until Wednesday morning. Among them, only three tickets are at stake, while the only passport for mixed doubles will be determined on Saturday. (JIT) More from this section …







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos