Which TV channel can Rangers v Celtic be seen on? Start time and live stream

Rangers hope to add more misery to the Celtics season by beating their Glasgow rivals in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Steven Gerrards ‘men have already captured the Scottish Premiership title to end Celtics’ nine-year dominance in the league, but haven’t won the Scottish Cup since 2009.

Meanwhile, John Kennedys’ side is out for revenge, defending cup holders here, having won this match in each of the last four seasons.

These teams drew 1-1 at Celtic Park towards the end of March and the Sunday encounter marks the fourth time they have clashed this season.

Rangers are unbeaten against their rivals (W2 D1) this season, but leave nothing to chance at Ibrox.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Celtic on TV?

Rangers v Celtic takes place onSunday April 18, 2021

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Celtic starts on 3 pm

There are plenty of Scottish cup matches taking place this weekend, including Aberdeen v Livingston, which starts on Saturday at 5.30pm.

Which TV channel can Rangers v Celtic be seen on?

Fans can watch the game on Premier Sports 1 from 1:30 pm.

How to Stream Rangers v Celtic Online

You can also stream the match live via Premier Sports on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rangers v Celtic team news

Rangers: Leon Balogun is ruled out with an injury picked up during practice, while James Tavernier is expected to miss this match as he continues to recover from a knee problem.

Ryan Jack’s calf injury could also put him offside. Alfredo Morelos should start at the front, with Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe on either side of the Colombian.

Celtic: Kennedy is waiting for an update on James Forrest after the 29-year-old was released during last weekend’s 6-0 win over Livingston.

Ryan Christie may get a start over the weekend, while Leigh Griffiths hopes to earn the nod as he tries to end a nine-game drought.

Rangers vs Celtic odds

Our prediction: Rangers v Celtic

Celtic have scored nine goals in just two games since a draw with Rangers last month, but Gerrards’ men are a much tougher proposition than Falkirk or Livingston.

Kennedy looks brightly on his way to the tie, which is now the only chance for Celtics to win a trophy this summer. Still, Rangers are on cruise control and will want to assert their dominance over their rivals here.

Don’t be surprised if this is a free-flowing attack game slightly different from the kind of old firms that were used to. There’s not much at stake here compared to the league fights earlier this season, so we can expect plenty of goal-action from Ibrox.

Our prediction: Rangers 3-1 Celtic (18/1 Bee bet365

