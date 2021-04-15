‘Came out as tailors’: Former Indian cricketers slam Manish Pandey for ‘shocking shot’ against RCB in IPL 2021





Former Indian cricketers Ashish Nehra and Parthiv Patel fell heavily on Sunriser’s Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey for playing a ‘shocking shot’ and failing to close the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021. Nehra added that Pandey’s roster pressure situation explained why people like Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan preceded him in the draw for Team India. Manish Pandey got out for 38 of 39 balls after a score that caused SRH’s collapse against RCB in Chennai on Wednesday evening. In pursuit of an easy target of 150 runs, Warner & Co were at the wheel until the RCB bowlers turned the game into death overs. Once David Warner was out at 54 of 37, the SRH batting line-up fell like a house of cards. The middle order surrendered against the left arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, making the job difficult for the tail. The SRH was limited to 143 for 9 and lost the game by six points. Manish Pandey, who was part of an 83-run partnership with Warner, couldn’t do much after the SRH captain’s dismissal. Wanting to finish the match quickly, Pandey played a cross shot and threw his wicket away. Speaking of Manish Pandeys’ shot choice, former Indian pacesetter Ashish Nehra highlighted why the right batsman has been inconsistent in recent times. Virat Kohli deployed his only left arm spinner at the right time. But as SRH batters – Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad came out, it didn’t look like good hitters came out of the fray. They seemed to be losing wickets as tailenders, especially Pandey, Nehra said Cricbuzz If the players on positions 9, 10, 11 don’t have many options against moving deliveries, they only target mid-wicket and long up. And that’s the big difference. If you have good form and know how to play under pressure, you have options for getting those road deliveries half way through or cover, ”he added. Nehra also explained that this kind of shot selection proves why the likes of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav continued in Team India, leaving Pandey even though they debuted later than him. And that is why Manish Pandey failed to cement his place in the Indian team. You watch when he made his debut, and then people like Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav came and went way ahead. Because these players can adapt much better to the pressure and that’s why they skipped Pandey, he added. Former Indian wicket-keeper-batsman Parthiv Patel said Pandey’s shot was ‘shocking’. “A really bad shot choice there. It was shocking to play shots like that,” said Parthiv on Star Sports.

