Does Oregon football have a realistic chance of landing 5-star DE JT Tuimoloau?





We’re getting closer to the finish line for one of the best recruits in the entire 2021 class, as Oregon football hopes to surprise everyone and capture five-star defender JT Tuimoloau. Tuimoloau looks at a handful of schools and is are planning a few visits this summer, according to a paywall article by 247 Sports, and Oregon is high on his list. However, it will be difficult for Mario Cristobal to land him above the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, Washington and USC. Some recruiting analysts believe that the state of Ohio is the leader, with Alabama and Oregon a short distance away. The Ducks have put together one of the best recruiting classes in school history for 2021, as it ranked sixth in the country and 13 signers enrolled early – that’s not even three more preferred walk-ons. Bringing in another five-star commission would easily make this group the most talented class in school history on paper and one of the best in recent memory in the Pac-12. Oregon Football Realistic Odds with JT Tuimoloau So what are Oregon’s odds with Tuimoloau? When you go through the crystal ball 247 Sports, you would think there is a 0 percent chance that he will go anywhere other than Ohio state. The Buckeyes seem to be the overwhelming favorite with Alabama on its heels, but reliance on these predictions is medium to low. Not exactly a guarantee that he will end up in Columbus. The two teams Oregon will have to beat are Alabama and Ohio State, and it won’t be easy as both can win a national title fight straight away. Oregon could be a national title contender in 2021, but that’s not a given. He’s a West Coast boy who can increase the Ducks’ chances and the fact that they are only one of two finalists (Washington is the other) to offer him a scholarship to play basketball as well. I’d say after he ends all of his visits (and assuming Oregon starts in June when the dead period is over) the ducks will be squarely in those top three, but I just think the state of Ohio is too way ahead. He needs to see what the Buckeyes have done over the years in the defense of the elite, and which recruit wouldn’t want to be a future No. 1 pick? Alabama is also an NFL factory, but Oregon has current evidence of a successful five-star former defensive lineman in Kayvon Thibodeaux, who says his 2021 goal is to win the Heisman. If I put a percentage on Oregon’s odds of getting the best recruit in 2021 to bolster that recruiting course, that would be somewhere in the range of 15-20 percent. Not great, but opportunities to grow with a visit.

