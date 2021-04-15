Sports
Boys Hockey: Aus resigns from the Head Boys hockey position in Brainerd
Campbell learned late Wednesday morning, April 14, that Warrior head boys hockey coach Dave Aus was stepping down. After speaking to Campbell, Aus broke the news on his Facebook account by writing: Hi friends, I just wanted to let you know that today is my last day as Head Hockey Coach in Brainerd. I quit my job as a coach after 7 fun years. I’ve met some great people, forged some great relationships and had some great kids on my run here. God has blessed me tremendously along the way. I wish nothing but the best for the program and plan to continue coaching somewhere, but at this point it’s better for someone else to give it a try with the Warriors.
Dave explains
Aus finished his seventh season with Brainerd with a record of 91-81-6. It was his 21st season as a head coach. He coached with Blaine for 14 years before coming to Brainerd.
This is a big position when you consider the scope of your team sports and certainly the status and how hockey is being elevated in Minnesota and in our school community, Campbell said. That is a great loss and we have our work to do in finding a great replacement.
It is always with a heavy heart when these changes are made. I have appreciated Dave’s presence and his efforts and leadership of our boy’s hockey program.
The Warrior hockey team finished the season 6-12-1 and fell to St. Michael-Albertville in the quarter-finals of section 8-2A. The Warriors were 10-13-3 during the 2019/20 season, falling into Roseau’s quarterfinals after losing 2-1 overtime.
Final Game: Boys Hockey: Knights End Warriors Season
Aus did not answer calls or texts to his cell phone on Wednesday afternoon.
A few years ago, we had the chance to hire Jack Freeman to coach hockey girls, and when we got into that process early on, Jack asked me what qualities I’m looking for in a coach, Campbell said. If I could boil it down, simply, there are two things. I would look for someone who will set up teams that will always compete no matter who we play against and who is good with children. Those two things are the most important.
We are a competitive program. We play against the largest schools in the state of Minnesota in every sport there was and hockey is no exception. We expect to be able to compete and we always want to be good with children. They come to us with enough fear and enough negative messages, so being good to children will always be important to me, regardless of the sport.
The vacancy is posted and the recruitment process begins immediately. Giving vacancies will play a role in the decision-making process, so Campbell said a decision can take time.
In the past, Campbell has used input from the Brainerd Amateur Hockey Association, but said the decision is ultimately the athletic divisions to be made.
When Dave was hired, we had BAHA representatives at the table and in that interview process to provide some input for us, Campbell said. BAHA is certainly important as they are our feeder program. Hockey is unusual in that we don’t have a school schedule before the junior varsity and varsity levels in high school.
BAHA is an important player. Ultimately, this is our position to manage, lead and direct and that means making the final hiring decisions as well.
JEREMY MILLSOP can be reached at 218-855-5856 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.
