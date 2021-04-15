WATCH: Dodgers fan sacrifices nachos to catch Justin Turner’s home run ball

One of the greatest thrills for any baseball fan at a baseball field is catching a home run ball. However, for a Los Angeles Dodgers fan on Wednesday night, catching that trusty home run ball came at a price.

In the third inning of Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies, a fan was able to catch a ball run home by Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner past the left center wall. The problem was that the ball hit his nachos in the process.

It’s certainly not ideal for splashing nacho cheese all over your clothes, but the fan didn’t seem to mind. He ended up holding the ball right away, despite it being covered in nacho cheese.

“I saw it splash a bit and when they went to look at it and show the repeat, I saw it was nachos,” Turner said after the game‘I felt bad. I’m sure it wasn’t a two-dollar tray of nachos, so I wanted to replace it for that guy. ”

The fan was interviewed on SportsNet LA after the incident and showed a free World Series hoodie that the Dodgers had sent to his seat for him. In addition, the fan received another order of nachos to make up for the nachos that the ball destroyed.

Turner himself replaced the nachos for the fan.

“I know Justin will trade a homer for buying someone some nachos,” added Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “We can always replace nachos.”

It ended up being a very important homerun, as the Dodgers became the first MLB team to win 10 games this season.