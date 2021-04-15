Cricket News 2021: David Warner Explodes, IPL Results, No Ball Controversy, Royal Challengers Bangalore beats Sunrisers Hyderabad, Harshal Patel

SHIELD FINAL: That’s not out of Shield drama as the controversial wicket rocks the final
Sunrisers started the final as they needed 16 runs to win with three wickets in hand. They managed to complete three runs from the first two balls, then Rashid Khan hit a Harshal Patel full throw to the boundary, and got a gift when the referee called it a no-ball for running over the batsman’s waist. sailed at full power.
It was the second time Patel had been called up for a medium no-ball in the match, having been pinged earlier in the 18th for a wayward delivery to West Indian Jason Holder.
Warner, who top scored for Hyderabad with 54 from 37 balls, was seen in the dugout angering in the final. Gestured over, wondering why Patel was not taken out of the attack.
A player must not bowl for the remainder of an innings after sending two no-balls for full throws that are too high due to the danger they pose to the batsmen. Warner assumed that was the case, and that it was disgusting that Patel had been reprieved.
However, it was confirmed after the match. Patel’s first no-ball did not draw a warning from the umpires as it was not aimed at the batsman. Instead, it slid wide down the leg side and Holder was in no danger of being hit.
Maxwell 59 leads RCB to win
1:05
Sunrisers coach Trevor Bayliss expressed Warners’ concerns and accepted the right decision from the referees.
He was kind of animated because we didn’t play cricket very well and we lost, Bayliss said.
I think the referees did a good job. There was a bit of guesswork about the second top no-ball, but the first didn’t target the batter’s body, so that wasn’t a warning. So I think the referees were right.
Patel followed up his no-ball to Khan with a run ball and two wickets, with the Sunrisers scoring a single from the final delivery to end six runs short.
Warner was supported by Manish Pandey (38 out of 39), but there was little else to celebrate in Hyderabad’s drums. After rising to 1/96 in the 14th, Warners’ troops lost 6-34 and immediately returned momentum to Bangalore, who closed the match.
Previously, Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli 33 batted in first place, but the innings were saved by a 41-ball 59 from Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.
Warner lamented his teams’ lack of game awareness as it was pursuing a very attainable goal.
Very disappointing how we approached it to the center, Warner said. Against the left arm orthodox bowler coming in, firing intersecting shots and hitting them in the air is not the way to go here.
You have to try to estimate that when you enter, and there was plenty of time to chase it all down and comfortably. It hurts.
We have three (more) games on this surface, we need to know how to approach it. The wickets don’t get any better here. The key is to execute through the center, try to take early wickets in the power play and when hitting it is just to consolidate in the first six with minimal damage.
We (must) make sure that we have a great partnership with one man at the back. It’s a simple cricket.
