Sports
UND football game against Youngstown State called off
The last regular season game of the season of the UND football team has been canceled.
The Fighting Hawks and Youngstown State were scheduled to play Saturday at 11 a.m. in Youngstown, Ohio.
The Penguins, who played seven games in the highest league in eight weeks this spring, previously determined on Wednesday that they could not play the game on Saturday, according to a UND release.
UND closes the regular season 4-1 and shares the title of the Missouri Valley Football Conference with Missouri State and the winner of the North Dakota State-South Dakota State game on Saturday.
The 16-team FCS playoff bracket will be released on Sunday and the Hawks are expected to be in the field. The bracket will be unveiled on ESPNU at 10:30 am. The matches of the first round are scheduled for the weekend of April 24.
The Hawks haven’t played since they lost to North Dakota State in Fargo on March 20.
UND started the spring season with victories over Southern Illinois, South Dakota State, South Dakota and Western Illinois.
This is the second time UND’s game against Youngstown State has been called off late in the process. After the Bison’s loss at the Fargodome, UND canceled the originally scheduled matchup March 27 following a positive COVID-19 test within the Fighting Hawks tour company.
UND then had to cancel the following week’s home game against Missouri State (April 3) when the program received multiple positive tests in follow-up tests as a result of the previous week.
The Hawks’ original April 10 game – against Illinois State – was called off earlier this spring when the Redbirds withdrew for the remainder of the season.
