HockeyTech and the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Announce Multi-Year Technology Partnership | News

WATERLOO, Ontario April 14, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –HockeyTech and the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) announced a multi-year technology partnership. HockeyTech will live stream all of ACHA’s annual regional and national championships exclusively on her HockeyTV channel. In addition, the ACHA and its affiliate teams will use HockeyTech’s LeagueStat platform to provide live scores and track league statistics. The partnership extends to all colleges within the ACHA, with nearly 500 teams eligible to stream their regular league matches on HockeyTV and leverage HockeyTech’s integrated digital services such as websites and mobile apps.
Starting with the start of the ACHA Nationals Championships April 15, 2021, HockeyTech will exclusively stream all games. Friends, family and fans of the ACHA can now watch the championships live and on demand exclusively on HockeyTV.
“The ACHA is the world’s largest college hockey association with nearly 500 teams in 3 men’s and 2 women’s divisions, and we’re excited to bring them to our platform to provide our state-of-the-art digital services,” said HockeyTech CEO, Stu seal“We are thrilled to connect their fans by watching live streaming games on our HockeyTV channel, with full integration with game, player, team and league statistics.”
All ACHA matches are scored on HockeyTech’s LeagueStat platform, where all match, player, team and league statistics are compiled and maintained. The Leaguestat platform is the most advanced and easy-to-use live scores and statistics system in hockey and offers a fully customized integration with league websites and mobile apps.
“The ACHA is very excited to partner with HockeyTech! Their LeagueStat product will provide the ACHA with a scoring and statistics system that provides not only the digital information our membership has become accustomed to over the years, but so much more. functionality and reporting. features that our teams, players and fans will love. In addition, HockeyTV will provide the ACHA with a proven platform to showcase ACHA’s major events, “said ACHA Executive Director Craig Barnett“Now that HockeyTech is a proven leader in the hockey industry when it comes to statistical information and data management, this partnership will be a critical component in promoting the excitement and growth of the ACHA as we continue to operate as the world’s largest hockey association for universities! “
The ACHA 2021 National Championships will be exclusively streamed live on HockeyTV from April 15, 2021 April 20, 2021Watch all the action live and on demand on HockeyTV with an All-Access Pass.
About HockeyTech
HockeyTech has been the digital driver of hockey since 2012. Founded by Stu seal, a technology entrepreneur and former Florida Panthers (NHL) Managing Partner / CEO, HockeyTech has become a global leader in hockey-related technologies, partnering with more than 75 leagues from around the world. HockeyTech offers on-demand streaming services, live scores and statistics, complete league websites and mobile apps, and fully automated camera technology. HockeyTech streams tens of thousands of matches every year HockeyTV and offers more than 130,000 games to watch on demand. Visit for more information http://www.HockeyTech.com
About the ACHA
The American Collegiate Hockey Association, the governing body for non-NCAA college hockey in the United States, is a recognized 501 (c) 3 organization of nearly 500 college and university programs that provides structure, regulates operations, and promotes the quality of peer ice hockey in 48 states and 2 Canadian provinces. ACHA is headquartered in Troy, Michigan, and ACHA’s primary mission is to support the growth and development of national hockey programs. The ACHA identifies standards that serve to unite and regulate teams at the collegiate level and entered its 30th season in September 2020. For more information, go to http://www.achahockey.org
