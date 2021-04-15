23rd woman files lawsuit against Texan QB Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON A new woman came forward on Wednesday for sexual harassment of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. This is the 23rd lawsuit that lawyer Tony Buzbee has brought against the soccer star in just over a month.

A court recently issued a decision that forced Buzbee to disclose the identities of most of the women who accused Watson of assault and harassment during the massages he received from them. In the latest lawsuit, the woman identified herself, but KPRC 2 does not disclose the names of the victims.

Watson has denied the allegations. While his lawyer, Rustin Hardin, said the sex acts were consensual.

According to the lawsuit filed Wednesday, the woman, who is described as a freelance makeup artist, accused Watson of exposing herself, touching her inappropriately and groping her, during two meetings in September and November 2020.

She said Watson contacted her via Instagram regarding massage services. She said while telling Watson that she was not a beautician, but that she did make oils and could perform the massage, according to the lawsuit.

Watson requested that the woman come to his home on September 2, 2020, according to the lawsuit. She said when she arrived she again let Watson know that she was not a licensed massage therapist, but he said that was no problem and asked for a Swedish massage.

Not quite familiar with the technique, she said she asked Watson for guidance while she performed the massage.

Watson said he would instruct her during the massage, and he had her get baby oil from the toilet because he didn’t like the oils she brought, the lawsuit read.

She said when she returned to the room, Watson was completely naked.

He lay face down on the floor on a bath towel that he laid down, read the lawsuit.

The woman said she asked Watson if she was okay with him being naked, she said she was reluctant but said yes. According to court documents, she said her discomfort was evident as Watson repeatedly asked if she felt comfortable during the session.

Court documents said Watson ordered the woman to focus on his thighs, glutes, groin, and lower abdomen. During the session, which lasted more than an hour, Watson insisted that she move closer to his private areas until she inevitably grazed him.

To which, he said, according to the lawsuit, Aw that felt good, do it again.

She continued to massage Watson and told him she wanted to stay professional. But he told her you can take it if you want, according to the lawsuit. She said she said no.

According to the lawsuit, the woman massaged Watson’s front for more than 30 minutes before ending the massage because he had to attend a meeting. Watson paid the woman $ 160 through CashApp.

After that, Watson contacted the woman at least six times to book additional sessions, according to the lawsuit. Although she said she was worried, Watson booked, canceled or rescheduled a number of times.

On November 17, 2020, Watson booked a late evening appointment. Before arriving, she said she told Watson she would bring a massage table, which she bought in an effort to be more professional, but he declined because he had a table, according to the lawsuit.

However, she said that upon her arrival, Watson asked if he could lie on the floor just like the first time.

She was confused because he told her he had a table, but she had gone far, and given that he was a celebrity, according to the lawsuit, she didn’t want to lose her pay for the appointment or him as a client. .

She left the room and when she came back, Watson was naked on the floor. However, according to court documents, this time he was lying face up.

She said the massage started well but time seemed to pass.

After a long time had passed, Watson asked her to go higher, and deeper into his (private) realm, and around his (private), according to the lawsuit.

She said she constantly told Watson that she wanted the massage to remain professional. But then Watson told her to grab him inappropriately and said you touched it last time, according to court documents.

She said if she did it was an accident and it wasn’t meant to be. However, according to court documents, Watson became visibly upset.

It felt like (an) eternity, trapped and he wouldn’t end the massage until she touched him like he was urging her on, according to the lawsuit. Defendant Watson began to move his hips and told her how to touch him.

The woman said she eventually succumbed to Watsons pressure and did as he asked. The woman put her hands on his (private) as he raised his hips while masturbating himself, according to court documents.

According to the lawsuit, she said that Watson tried to kiss her, caress her hair, grabbed her thighs and butt, and requested that she take her pants off. She said she said no and blocked his advances.

When Watson finished, the woman took off and while she was driving home, Watson sent her $ 200 through CashApp, per court documents.

Buzbee released this statement after this lawsuit:

Today, The Buzbee Law Firm filed its 23rd case against Deshaun Watson on allegations of assault and harassment. The woman in this latest case has not signed up as Jane Doe. Instead, she chose to name herself. The cases have now been consolidated in one court without official warrant. All women have voluntarily identified themselves. These brave women now feel encouraged and will not be intimidated. As has often been said, we are proud to represent these women to seek justice on their behalf and stand up for survivors everywhere. Time is up.

While this is the 23rd lawsuit filed by the Buzbees firm against Watson, one of the women chose to drop her lawsuit on Wednesday. In a court document, the woman cites privacy and security concerns as the reason for her decision not to pursue the case at this time. The woman reserves the right to resubmit the lawsuit once her concerns have been resolved.

