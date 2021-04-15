Young MAU tennis team ready for season | Sport





BENNINGTON – The Mount Anthony boys tennis team will be young and a little understaffed this season. With only seven varsity entrants, the Patriots will be at a disadvantage over full teams. But coach Trevor Grimshaw said this won’t be a problem with his team, he wants them to get better with every game. “It’s a smaller, tight-knit group,” said Grimshaw. “I worked with them in the bubble with many of them [the Bennington Tennis Center], which is nice, because they already have the chops and the batter production. “ The top two places are filled by second-year students Asa Kobik and Collin Bevin. “Both boys were due to join the team as freshmen last year before everything was canceled,” said Grimshaw. Many of the rest of the team members also have experience as younger players at the Tennis Center, where Grimshaw has previously worked as a coach. “We have a lot of other kids who’ve played in the bubble, like McKenna both [brothers, Peter and Mike]All those guys are golfers too, so it’s a nice mix from golf in the fall to tennis in the spring, ”said Grimshaw. Most of his team have mastered the basics, giving Grimshaw more of a chance to teach strategy than fundamentals. “It just gives them a little bit more mental mindset,” said Grimshaw. “It will be nice to see them play and see that they have a plan.” Grimshaw said he has his eye on a few newer players, including Peter McKenna and Adam Restino. “They’ve made a few jumps and I’m impressed with how much grit they have in the game,” said Grimshaw. The team starts its season on Saturday at the Bennington Rec Center against Hartford. Selection: Adam Restino, Rowen Thompson, Joran Conner, Mike McKenna, Peter McKenna, Asa Kobik, Collin Bevin

