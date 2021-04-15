Former Union hockey goalkeeper Mayotte excited to take over as head coach of Colorado College

While playing goalkeeper for the Union College men’s hockey team from 2002 to 2006, Kris Mayotte had never introduced himself as a coach.

Fifteen years after graduating from Union, 38-year-old Mayotte is given the opportunity to run his own program.

Mayotte was introduced on Monday as the new head coach of the Colorado College men’s hockey team. He replaces Mike Haviland, who stepped down after seven seasons on March 20. Mayotte is coming to Colorado College after spending the past two seasons in Michigan as an assistant coach. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Providence under head coach Nate Leaman. Mayotte played for Leaman at Union for three years. Mayotte was also a volunteer goalkeeper coach at Cornell and spent two seasons as an assistant coach with St. Lawrence.

I’m still pinching myself, Mayotte said in a phone interview on Wednesday. You walk around Colorado College and you see the $ 65 million arena that is nearing completion, and the world-class people [get] Over there. And you’re in Colorado Springs, and I feel like I got the keys to a program that has the potential to be the best in the country.

Every time you qualify for a job as a head coach as an assistant, you get all the chills and it’s really, really exciting. But the more and more I got into this, I felt like this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I couldn’t be more excited and excited to get to work.

Mayotte was not the only one who never thought she would coach material. When Leaman was asked if he ever thought Mayotte could enter the coaching rankings after his days at Union, he wrote in an email: No, no, no!

That’s right, said Mayotte, laughing. That’s right.

But Leaman has seen Mayotte grow in his time as an assistant coach. They won a Frozen Four together in Providence in 2015, and they guided Team USA to the Junior World Championship in January.

He’s won championships, Leaman wrote. Recruiting top players and great role players. He coaches all aspects of the team. He is a very smart young coach.

Mayotte said he has grown and matured since entering college and is a volunteer assistant coach at Cornell.

That’s a big part of what I believe and why I believe in schools like Union, St. Lawrence and Colorado College, Mayotte said. The amount of growth that someone can have through college and some college athletics and a good leader to him, I’m living proof. I joined Union, and I was not the best student. I slipped below their admission standards. I probably had a lot to learn about how to behave and how to grow up as a man when I got there. Union changed my life. Nate was a big part of that. That’s a big thing that makes this job easy for me. I don’t have to pretend to believe in that. It makes my job a lot of fun because I feel like I can have an impact on the lives of young men.

Mayotte had previously been interviewed for head coach positions at Alaska Anchorage, St. Lawrence and Dartmouth. He said the interview process with Colorado College was different.

I had connections with the other three, Mayotte said. I think I had to do a little more work. This one [Colorado College]To be honest, I really didn’t expect it. I would find a way to get into the mix, but they contacted me early on. It just clicked. I think there is a vision of what Colorado College as an institution is trying to achieve and where they want to go. And then of course a vision for the program.

Mayotte and Lesley Irvine, athletic director of sophomore Colorado College, clicked immediately.

We are delighted to welcome Kris to the Tiger family, Irvine said in a press release. Kris is the right leader at the right time for Colorado College’s hockey program. I quickly learned why he was known as a rising star. He is a winner, a ruthless recruiter and an exceptional leader. Kris has a degree in liberal arts and understands how to combine academic and athletic excellence. He is positioned to be an excellent head coach as we plan to move the program forward and open the doors of Robson Arena.

Mayotte takes over a Colorado College team that went 4-16-2 and finished seventh in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, and was 4-17-2 overall. In the seven years that Haviland coached the Tigers, they went 67-153-22. They have not had a winning season since 2011-12.

This is not about me, Mayotte said. This is not my team. This is the player team. This is their chance to do something special in their college career. I’m here to show them what it takes and help them achieve those goals and push them and keep them to a standard that I know is required to become a champion, but it’s about them.

For me, where I have success as a coach in my career is that I feel like I can get the most out of guys. But if they know that if I ask them something or if I am hard on them, it is in their best interest and the best for them. It’s never about me, it’s always about making them the best they can be.

Mayotte will be back with Union October 15-16 when the Tigers visit the Dutch for a two-game series at Messa Rink.

I can’t wait, said Mayotte. It’s crazy actually. We start at home against St. Lawrence, and then our first road trip is at Union College. You can’t make that stuff up.

