Men’s Lacrosse Hosts Michigan Friday on Big Ten Network

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State Men’s Lacrosse will honor 13 seniors for their final home game of the regular season with the Nittany Lions as they host Michigan on Friday night on Big Ten Network. The game is scheduled for 5:00 pm at the Panzer Stadium.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Saturday April 10 | 12 o’clock

Big Ten Network | Live statistics

HIGHER DAY

The 13 seniors who will be honored prior to Friday night’s game are Gerard Archundia Bobby Burns Nick Cardile Dylan Foulds Malcolm Glendinning Colby Kneese Jake McCaughan John Nostrant Mac O’Keefe Mitch Schaefer Mike Shinske Dylan Sulzbach , and Cole Willard

SERIES HISTORY

Penn State leads 7-2 in the all-time series with Michigan, but the Wolverines won the first matchup of this season.

The teams first played in 2012.

The Lions are 3-1 at home against Wolverines. The teams have not played against each other at State College since 2018.

Mac O’Keefe and Jackson Reynolds each scored three goals in the first game against Michigan this season. Nick Cardile caused two turnovers and grabbed one ground ball.

THE WOLVERINES SCOUT

Michigan is tied with Penn State and Johns Hopkins for fourth in the Big Ten standings at 2-6.

The Wolverines come out of a 18-12 loss to No. 2 Maryland, but beat Johns Hopkins 13-10 in the game before that.

Nick Rowlett was solid in the faceoff x this season, taking third place in the conference with a percentage of 0.550. He ranks first in ground balls / game (8.50).

GAME 8RECAP

A rare slow start for Penn State contributed to a 22-10 loss against the then number. 7 Rutgers at Panzer Stadium.

Mac O’Keefe scored two goals on the day to give him 211 for his career. That’s two steps from tying the NCAA record.

Canyon Birch scored his first career goal for Penn State. Aleric Fyock played the second and fourth quarters in goal and stopped 13 of the 24 shots he encountered.

CAREER HEIGHT SET LAST GAME

Canyon Birch Points (2), Goals (1), Assists (1)

Aleric Fyock Save (13), Minutes (30:00), Save% (.541)

Mark Sickler Ground balls (2)

LOADED BIG TEN

Playing only Big Ten teams this season has been challenging for all six programs in the conference. Five of the six teams have appeared in the USILA Poll sometime this season, while the sixth team has received votes.

Four of Penn State’s five defeats came for teams ranked nationally this season.

PENN STATE ON TV

Penn State has two more TV games scheduled, including one on Big Ten Network (Michigan April 16) and one on ESPNU (Ohio State April 24).

In total, there will be five of the Lions’ 10 games on TV this regular season, including three on ESPNU and two on Big Ten Network.

O’KEEFE NEAR NCAA TARGET PROGRAMS

Mac O’Keefe has 211 career goals and needs four to become the NCAA’s all-time leader of career goals.

The record is currently held by Duke’s Justin Guterding, who scored 212 goals in 75 games in the 2015-18 period.

O’Keefe’s 211 goals came in 63 games.

O’KEEFE GOAL STREAK

Mac O’Keefe is the first of the active players to score 40 goals.

O’Keefe has scored 144 goals during that stretch.

The last game O’Keefe failed to score was in a 9-7 defeat to Cornell on March 10, 2018.

MALONE LEADS THE VIOLATION

TJ Malone has established himself as one of the leaders in the offensive ending for Penn State in its junior season.

He currently leads the team in points (31) and assists (13). He is second in goals (18).

Malone picked up where he left off in the shortened 2020 season, in which he had 23 points on 16 goals and seven assists in seven games. As a freshman in 2019, he scored 36 points on 30 goals and six assists.

KNEE REACHES SAVES MILESTONE

Colby Kneese made his 600thcareer save during Penn State’s game against Johns Hopkins on March 13.

Kneese is currently ranked third in program history in career saves with 652. He needs 35 to pass Austin Kaut (2011-14) for third place and 62 to overtake Drew Adams (2006-09) for the record .

TAMBRONI REACHES MILESTONE

Jeff Tambroni , who is in his 21st season as a head coach, is 200-100.

His .667 winning percentage ranks sixth among all active NCAA Division I coaches.

Tambroni’s 91 wins at Penn State are the second highest in program history.

Tambroni’s .604 win rate at Penn State is by far the best in program history. Glenn Thiel is second at .559.

Tambroni has only had one losing season in his 20 completed seasons as a head coach.

NEXT ONE

Penn State closes the regular season with a game at Ohio State on Saturday, April 24 at 4:00 PM

The Buckeyes are 4-4 after a 14-12 win over Johns Hopkins in their most recent game.