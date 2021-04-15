The Blugolds tennis team closes the season





EAU CLAIRE, Delete. (WEAU) – The UW-Eau Claire Mens Tennis team is at the end of the season so far. The Blugolds currently have a record eight wins and one loss as they go into the latter part of the season. The team normally has a season in both spring and fall, but due to COVID-19, their last two seasons were canceled. This year, the Blugolds are making up for lost time by winning and tying Senior, Matt Gilbert said: It was great, I mean I don’t think any of us expected us to be that good, at least because of how deep our singles lineup is, how smart we can be in doubles and how much we can shift around our setup whenever we want. Senior, Grant Mauthe added, I’ve been able to build a really good relationship this year under such unique circumstances from the challenges this season brought, so you know it’s a really fun and unique experience that will bring you closer together. can come. During the winter, the team found out they could retake the track for the first time in a year this spring, and they cherish every moment Sophomore, John Foley said: It has been a gift to come out here and compete and do all the things we love to do in our spare time. time. ItIt’s been more or less taken every day and definitely enjoying the time we have guys. Mauthe interrupted him: the opportunity to be there and play games and let my parents watch me, whether on a livestream or in person, only this season in particular has brought about those priorities. Gilbert added: Very grateful that this stuff has disappeared just enough to play tennis, even with masks. The Blugolds have one more goal to achieve this season Gilbert claimed, Uh that’s easy, beat Whitewater! Consider this season a success if we can beat Whitewater, so I mean, like I said, it hasn’t happened in the three years I’ve been here, now four. Mauthe agreed, we have a huge game against Whitewater this weekend and that was kind of the goal for us all this season, before the season started, you know, that’s a win we want to get. Foley added: Of course I want to kick their ass, but it’s all about having fun, competing and giving everything we have so I’m really looking forward to what we can do. The Blugolds will get their chance this Saturday as they travel to UW-Whitewater to defeat the Warhawks. Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

