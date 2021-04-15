No. 12 Preview hockey weekend in Maryland: No. 6 Rutgers

After being lost three times in a row after being swept through Michigan, hockey in Maryland looks to close out the regular season in a good way against Rutgers.

Terps’s record 6-6 this season comes from a series of ups and downs, including a four-game winning streak prior to the three-game slide they now stand on.

I am very proud of the team, said head coach Missy Meharg. They grow every day. Of course, as you all know, we would all like to achieve different results. However, the process and what we were doing and the quality of the training are very high, I look forward to a very good Rutgers team coming in.

Despite losing two games to the Wolverines, Maryland dropped only one spot to number 12 in the last edition of the NFHCA Coaches Poll. Six Big Ten teams have been ranked, including this weekend’s opponent, the No. 6 Scarlet Knights.

The last time Maryland and Rutgers met, the Terps got away with a 2-1 win on September 28, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey. That victory filled Marylands all-time 32-3-1 record against Rutgers.

Both games will be played at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex, with the Big Ten game on Thursdays at 6pm and the Regular Season Finals and Senior Day on Saturdays at 12pm. A win on Thursday could improve Marylands’ qualification for next week’s Big Ten Tournament. Both games can be seen on BTN Plus.

It’s definitely a game for game mindset, said goalkeeper Noelle Frost. I’ve certainly learned if you start looking ahead, then you’re just not going to pay enough attention to what’s there … I know everyone in the team is focused on Rutgers. The Big Ten Tournament is coming, but it’s not here now so don’t worry about it.

Now let’s take a look at the country’s sixth-ranked team.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-3)

Record 2019: 10-8 (4-4 Big Ten)

Head coach Meredith Civico is at the helm of the Rutgers hockey program in its ninth season. Civico has a career record of 84-75 as a head coach and has done a remarkable job flipping the Scarlet Knights program. In 2018, Civico brought Rutgers to his first NCAA tournament in 32 years. As a player at the University of Maryland, she helped bring the Terps to three Final Fours and a 2005 national title.

From the moment I met [Meredith], we connect as characters, we compete in the same way, said Meharg. So we have become extremely good colleagues, and in fact, when Rutgers and Maryland entered the Big Ten together, we have always bonded and come as a force, not only as Terps, but both coming in together, both are East Coast schools.

Rutgers has been dominant lately, winning four games in a row against the top-10 league. The Scarlet Knights have swept ranked teams in Penn State and Northwestern, with their only losses to Iowa and twice to Michigan.

Players to know

Gianna Glatz, senior goalkeeper, No. 1 Glatz was dominant in the cage this season, recording five shutouts and finishing second in the Big Ten with a 0.863-serve percentage. Throughout her career, Glatz has been showered with both conference and national awards. She has been named First Team All-Big Ten for the past two seasons, while also being named Third Team All-American in 2019. She has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and NFHCA National twice so far this season Defensive. Player of the week once.

Milena Redlingshoefer, junior midfielder, No. 27 Redlingshoefer leads the Scarlet Knights in most attacking categories this season, including goals (four), points (13) and shots (23). She is also second on the team with five assists in the start of all 12 games. The German resident scored the winning goal in extra time against Ohio State on Feb. 28 in Virginia Beach.

Katie Larmour, senior midfielder redshirt, No. 24 Larmour, from Belfast, Ireland, has started all 12 games this season in her fifth year on the Rutgers program. So far, Larmour leads the team with six assists. She also added two goals and 10 points. In 2019, Larmour shone for the Scarlet Knights and earned the honors of First Team All-Big Ten and First Team All-Region. Larmour and Redlingshoefer help boast of a powerful Rutgers offense.

power

Violation. This Rutgers team has a foul that can play with anyone in the Big Ten, averaging the third most goals in the conference at 1,833 per game. The Scarlet Knights have a balanced attack as at least six players have scored double-digit goals this season. Rutgers also achieved a profit margin of 1.25 this season, second in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights are a serious threat to a solid defense in Maryland this season.

I think our defenses have grown tremendously, Frost said. We have certainly seen a lot of different girls in the backfield and I have 100% confidence in all my defenders. I know if I tell them to do something, they’re going to do it … I’m really excited about my defense.

Weakness

Generate penalty corners. Rutgers had only 42 penalty corner attempts in 12 games this season, which is in seventh place in the nine-man Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights are a whopping 16 corners behind the sixth-highest team in Michigan, and the only two teams to have them more corners than the winless Michigan State and Indiana. In its three-game lost streak, Maryland has conceded three goals on corners. If Rutgers fails to generate them, it could be a major turnaround in Marylands favor.

Three things to watch

1. Will Maryland capitalize on its chances against Rutgers? Last weekend, the Terps were outshot and won the penalty corner against Michigan. Despite this, they could only score one goal in two games and they both lost. If Maryland continues its aggressiveness on the offensive end and pulls more and more corners, there will have to be a time when Maryland has to put the ball in the back of the cage. If the Terps can continue how they played Michigan while capitalizing on goals, they will have a successful weekend.

Sure, detail with our assault sentences, Meharg said as he discussed the keys to beating Rutgers. We have a nice little series that we have planned for Rutgers, we are working on it today, worked on it yesterday and were on it today.

2. Is Brooke DeBerdine playing this weekend? Although she played against Michigan last Saturday, DeBerdine was eliminated due to an injury during the jump-off on Sunday. DeBerdine was also not on the sidelines for the 2-0 loss. The star midfielder and senior captain is a huge piece for this Terrapins team. Despite missing an entire game, DeBerdine has still played the fifth most minutes of the entire team. Even though she hasn’t scored a goal, only her speed and presence works wonders for Maryland when she’s on the pitch.

I can’t wait to go to practice and ask the trainer, Meharg said Wednesday. I do not know now.

3. Can Maryland end the season strongly at home? In her 33 years running the Maryland program, Missy Meharg has never had a losing season at home. The last year the Terps had a losing record at home was 1981 under head coach Sue Tyler, where they went 5-7-2. Although a different season during the pandemic, the Terps have a 2-2 record at home with only these two games to go against Rutgers. Maryland will have to win at least one of these games to keep its 38-year streak of at least .500 at home.

Noelle [Frost] and Kyler [Greenwalt] and Brooke [DeBerdine] and Mayv [Clune]Because they play in the fall, they’ll be honored as seniors in the fall, Meharg said. So we are going to honor Saturday, just before the game starts with five minutes on the clock, to honor Bodil Keus, Hannah Bond and Hannah Menge.