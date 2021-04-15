Domestic cricket | Will Apex Council discuss the compensation package?





Nearly four months after the annual general meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) basically approved a proposal to financially compensate several stakeholders affected by a cut season, the domestic cricket community hopes that Friday’s top council meeting will be a discussion of the problem. The 14-point agenda, consulted by The Hindu, has mentioned the discussion of the 2021-22 domestic season, but has not mentioned the compensation package. Two IPLs and three limited overs tournaments have been played in the past six months, but most of the domestic cricket circuit is in limbo. We just don’t know if all of us, the men’s and women’s cricketers, senior and junior, along with match officials and scorers, will be compensated at all, a domestic stalwart said, no longer part of the IPL. The Hindu on condition of anonymity. On December 24 last year, the BCCI AGM had authorized the office holders to form a working group to compensate the players, match officials and others involved in cricket activities if they were unable to participate due to cancellation of cricket matches / tournaments. thanks to COVID-19. Since then, there has been no word of thousands of individuals affected. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Treasurer Arun Dhumal and Chief Executive Officer Hemang Amin did not respond to questions on the matter. Olympic discussion In addition to appointing support staff and discussing the calendar for the women’s national team, the agenda includes a list of discussions about BCCIs, including cricket in the 2028 Olympics and an update on the T20 World Cup.

