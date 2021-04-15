



The four-time champion and Japanese sports hero has won the last two majors played on hard court, the same surface used at the Tokyo Games this summer.

After winning the last two tennis majors played on hard court, you can’t blame it Osaka Naomi for dreaming big dreams when it comes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021. For me it has always been a dream of mine, Osaka told ITF Tennis in a recent interview. I have made myself dream the dream of winning the gold medal. The Tokyo Olympics are set to be played on the same surface as the US and Australian opens, where Osaka has triumphed twice. She won her third and fourth major respectively in the past seven months, capturing the USO in September and the AO in February. Osaka is a big fan of Usain Bolt In recent years, Osaka has become a national sports hero in Japan, where she was born to a Japanese mother and a Haitian father. As a child you wake up and watch your favorite athletes play [in the Games], said Osaka, who spent much of her childhood in the US. My most remarkable Olympic memory is just looking [Usain] Bolt run. He is my favorite athlete; me and my whole family. My dad loves to run, so we would just watch him. Osaka is the current number 2 in the world on the WTA, with seven singles titles to her credit. Every Olympic final with sprint legend Usain Bolt, plus a bonus … Naomi Osaka: ‘It will be unique’ I am really looking forward to participating in the Olympics. Representing Japan really means a lot to me. … It is absolutely very exciting; it’s one of my life goals, she said in a video interview held at a WTA event in Miami last month. Her [not going] to be easy, she said. It’s not even July yet, so I’m just going to chill. The Games start on July 23, with tennis in the first week. The 64 players in the singles draw will be confirmed at the end of June, but Osaka has all but struck her ticket as a top player. What I’m most looking forward to being at the Tokyo Olympics is the atmosphere, she said. It will be absolutely unique. It’s something that will be etched in my head forever. The two-time tennis Grand Slam champion has started proceedings to compete … Osaka lists her favorite Olympic sports In late 2019, Osaka told the Olympic Channel that she is already looking forward to the Games, which have been delayed for a year since then. She has since doubled her Grand Slam count, beating out other big winners in February Serena Williams and Garbie Muguruza (against whom she saved two match points) on her way to her title in Melbourne. I have never played the Olympics, she said in 2019. Every athlete wants to be an Olympian. I’m looking forward to everything, including the [Opening] Ceremony. I think it is a great honor to even participate. People have been asking me about this since Rio. With a nod to Bolt, Osaka said she most enjoys watching athletics, as well as scuba diving, swimming, and another popular sport in figure skating in Japan. Japanese tennis star tells how the first of her two grand slams …

