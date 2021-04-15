Sports
The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Hockey Team
The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Ice Hockey Team. Curated by Dave Stewart. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga.
Player of the year
New Canaan, goalkeeper, senior
Statistics: Novick was 12-1 with seven shutouts and a .941 serve percentage this season … Only two goals allowed in three games during the FCIAC tournament, when she posted a .960 serve percentage Made 21 saves while scoring just one power play goal during the Rams 2-1 overtime win against rival Darien in the FCIAC championship game Novick, a four-year starter, had a career record of 46-13-3 with 26 shutouts, while helping New Canaan win two FCIAC titles and one state championship.
Awards: Named to the GameTimeCT All-State first team in each of the past two seasons An All-FCIAC and CHSGHA All-State first team selection in all four years of her high school career Named MVP of the CHSGHA championship game during her second season, when New Canaan defeated Darien 3-1.
Next one: Still deciding on a college destination
Darien, attacker, senior
Statistics: Accumulated 17 points with nine goals and eight assists in a 9-4-1 season for Darien Delivered a hat-trick and one assist in a 9-0 win over Ridgefield / Danbury in the quarter-finals of FCIAC Helped the Blue Wave to a state title as a freshman in 2018, and an FCIAC championship as a junior in 2020.
Awards: Named to the CHSGHA All-State and All-FCIAC first team this season. Was previously appointed to the first team of All-FCIAC as a sophomore and the second team as a junior.
Next one: Will play lacrosse for the Wave this spring before heading west to join the Stanford lacrosse team.
Simsbury, attacker, junior
Statistics: Helped Simsbury to a combined record of 30-3-3 and one CCC championship in the past two seasons. Accumulated 30 points with 16 goals and 14 assists in 12 regular season games this winter.
Awards: A selection from CHSGHA All-State this winter Named for the All-CCC team in each of the past two seasons.
Next one: Plays for the Simsburys girls soccer team in the fall.
Guilford, attacker, junior
Statistics: Accomplished 43 points on 25 goals and 18 assists in 10 games Reached 100 points last year as a sophomore and reached the 100 goal milestone as a junior Has 175 career points on 110 goals and 65 assists in 51 games Helps lead Guilford to the SCC Championship in 2020 and an SCC runner-up in 2021.
Awards: Named SCC Player of the Year twice, sharing the honor with West Haven / SHA’s Mackenzie Gardner this season … A two-time GameTimeCT All-State First Team Player Named on the All-SCC First Team in each of the past two seasons, and was a second team honoree as a freshman.
Next one: Epke is a midfielder on the defending SCC champions lacrosse team for girls in Guilford.
West Haven / SHA, Defense, Senior
Statistics: Helped the Westie Sharks win all nine games and capture the SCC Championship. Led a defense that allowed only 11 goals in nine games Accumulated four goals and five assists for nine points and had 26 blocked shots. Scored two goals and one assist in a 6-1 win over the Masuk cooperative in the semi-finals of the SCC tournament. Had 38 points on 13 goals and 25 assists during her career.
Awards: Named SCC Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Guilford’s Maddie Epke. Named to the CHSGHA All-State Team and All-SCC First Team.
Next one: Will play lacrosse for West Haven this spring and still decide on college.
New Canaan, Forward, Junior
Statistics: Led New Canaan with 22 points on 14 goals and eight assists in 13 games this season Has 97 career points with 50 goals and 47 assists Five goals and one assist in three FCIAC playoff games Had a hat-trick in the Trumbull’s 4-0 Rams shutout / St. Joseph co-op in the semi-finals of the FCIAC.
Awards: Named to GameTimeCT’s first team in each of the past two seasons…. Named to the CHSGHA All-State team and the All-FCIAC first team for three consecutive years.
Next one: The three sports athlete also plays for New Canan lacrosse and soccer teams. She has made a verbal commitment to play lacrosse at the University of North Carolina.
New Canaan, Defense, Senior
Statistics: The backbone of the Rams defense helped New Canaan put together a 68-13-4 record for the past four seasons. Led a defense that gave up only nine goals in 13 games with seven shutouts this year. Helped Darien to keep up just six goals in four games, including a 2-1 win in the FCIAC Final.
Awards: Named to the CHSGHA All-State team as a senior…. Received All-FCIAC honors from the first team three times.
Next one: Harden will play lacrosse for New Canaan this spring and for the University of North Carolina next year.
West Haven / SHA, Forward, Senior
Statistics: Scored nine goals and had two assists for 11 points while West Haven / SHA went 9-0 this season. Had a goal and an assist in the Westie Sharks 5-2 win over Guilford in the SCC championship game collected 39 points with 18 goals as a junior had 75 points on 36 goals and 39 assists in her career.
Awards: A CHSGHA All-State and All-SCC first team pick this year.
Next one: Will take a PG year and play for The Gunnery next season.
Darien, attacker, senior
Statistics: Had 15 points on eight goals and seven assists in 13 games. Scored one goal and delivered four assists during the FCIAC tournament, as the Blue Wave finished second. Helped Darien win a state championship as a freshman in 2018, and an FCIAC title as a junior in 2020.
Awards: A two-time GameTimeCT All-State first team selection Also named twice on the CHSGHA All-State team. Received All-FCIAC first team honors in each of the past two seasons, and was on the second team as a sophomore.
Next one: Will play lacrosse for the Blue Wave this spring and join Colgate’s lacrosse team next year.
Trumbull / St. Joseph, Defense, Senior
Statistics: Captained the Eagles to an 8-4-1 record and a berth in the FCIAC semi-finals collected 15 goals and 10 assists for 25 points Had a hat-trick in a 6-2 FCIAC quarter-final win over Stamford / Westhill / Staples, Trumbull’s first-ever win in the conference tournament Scored the game-winning goal in the third period when the Eagles defeated Greenwich 2-1 for the first time in seven years on Feb. 15. Her career ended with 45 goals and 39 assists for 84 points.
Awards: Named for the CHSGHA All-State team. Received All-FCIAC first team honor as a senior after being named to the second team as a junior.
Next one: Will play hockey at Ohio Wesleyan University.
ETB Storm, Defense, Junior
Statistics: Collected 10 goals and six assists for 16 points in 15 games this winter. Played a rating of +6 this year and is +23 for her career. Scored 33 career goals.
Awards: Named to the CHSGHA All-State Team and earned All-CCC honors this winter.
Next one: Plays for the Glastonburys girls Lacrosse team in the spring.
West Haven / SHA, Goalkeeper, Junior
Statistics: Had a .958 bait percentage and 0.81 goals against average with three shutouts this season Made 26 saves in the SCC Finals, when West Haven / SHA beat Guilford 5-2 to win the Championship Bounced back from an ACL tear as a freshman and an MCL tear as a sophomore to help the Westie Sharks stay unbeaten at 9-0.
Awards: A CHSGHA All-State and All-SCC first team selection this winter.
Next one: Nowak, a junior, will play for the West Havens girls’ soccer team in the fall.
|Player
|Team
|YR
|POS
|Caroline Cadelina
|Friendship cooperative
|Sr.
|Defense
|Jianna Cohrs
|West Haven / SHA
|Sr.
|Come on
|Grace Crowell
|New Canaan
|Jr.
|Come on
|Megan Croyle
|ETB
|Jr.
|Come on
|Riley Esposito
|Northwest Catholic / Mercy
|Jr.
|Defense
|Natalie Ewald
|Suffield co-op
|Soph.
|Come on
|Hannah Goldenberg
|Green wich
|Sr.
|Goalkeeper
|Tori LaCroix
|Simsbury
|Sr.
|Goalkeeper
|Shelby Little
|Avon co-op
|Jr.
|Defense
|Kelly Raymond
|Darien
|Sr.
|Come on
|Molly Walsh
|Simsbury
|Jr.
|Defense
|Bridget McGann
|Hall / Conard
|Jr.
|Come on
Honorable Mentions: Meadow Gilchrist – Stamford / Westhill / Staples, Forward, Junior; Olivia Gill – Guilford, Defense, Junior; Elsa Haakonsen – Trumbull / St. Joseph, goalkeeper, freshman; Anna Kahl – Simsbury, Defense, Junior; Ashleen Keating – Hamden co-op, Forward, Senior; Teagan Mabrysmith – Suffield co-op, goalkeeper, sophomore; Briana Morden – Suffield co-op, Forward, Freshman; Courtney OConnell – New Canaan, Forward, Senior; Nicole Partridge – Avon co-op, Forward, Sophomore; Maren Riley – ETB, goalkeeper, junior; Delaney Roth – Greenwich, Defense, Senior; Lexie Tully – New Canaan, Defense, Freshman; Ceci Stein – Darien, Defense, Junior
