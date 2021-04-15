Man fires in the air after dispute during cricket match; FIR filed

Noida: A disagreement between two teams during a nearby cricket match on Thursday morning in a village in Noida would have resulted in shots being fired into the air. A case was filed at the stage 3 police station, police said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

According to police, the police helpline was called around 9 a.m. by a caller who claimed there was shooting in the village of Bahlolpur.

A team was rushed to the site and it came to light that the incident occurred during a nearby cricket match, said Jitendra Kumar Dikshit, stage 3 police station officer.

Police said there were two cricket teams, reportedly led by two men identified as Nitin and Koshinder, both residents of Bahlolpur village. During the match, there was a disagreement between the two which resulted in a fight. Koshinder is said to have fired shots in the air after a while to threaten the others and then fled from the spot, after which the police were called.

No one was injured in the scuffle and attempts are made to find Koshinder. They are all young, in their late teens and early twenties, and all are locals and know each other, the SHO said.

Police said the teams often play together and it was the first time such a violent incident had taken place. Based on the complaint of the local population, a case of attempted murder (Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code) is registered at the Stage 3 Police Station while the shooter is being searched for.