Spring 2021 NCHSAA Football Playoff Brackets

3 mins ago

JMBpreps: Obvious opinion: When it comes to sports-related questions instead of financial ones, some buildings stand up https://t.co/iGuJPqq29k
– Thu 7:08 pm
JMBpreps: Unpopular opinion: It is well within the legislature’s competence to investigate what happens to funds collected from Secretary of State https://t.co/US5Evrx9ZB
– Thu 6:56 pm
JMBpreps: Answers like this (without seeing the whole thing live) make me think Que Tucker did a pretty good job https://t.co/i16VKosTh2
– Thu 6:50 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOT: NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker just released the following statement regarding today’s hearing before the legislature
– Thu 4:56 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Newton: There is a belief outside the NCHSAA that there is an imbalance, NCHSAA holds a lot of money. “I hope that you
– Thu 4 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Tucker: “In my wildest dreams I never thought I’d sit before you defending we have money,”
– Thu 4 pm
NickStevensHSOT: Tucker said when the board meets in two weeks, they will address some of these concerns.
– Thu 4 pm
NickStevensHSOTTucker said the NCHSAA received $ 176,200 from the PPP loan and it was used for employee salaries.
– Thu 3.55 pm
NickStevensHSOT: Newton asks if there is a financial benefit to someone at the NCHSAA based on the amount of money in the endowment. Tucker said no.
– Thu 3.53 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Tucker says the goal is to keep interest rates growing so that money would always be available for school
– Thu 3.42 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Davis says his questions will be about the endowment fund. “Did the board split, or are you in a position to deal y
– Thu 3.42 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOTTucker refers that question to Jerry Simmons, director of the NCHSAA board, director of New Bern HS. Simmons says it is
– Thu 3:36 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOTRichardson says what worries him about the NCHSAA is the lack of oversight and accountability other than their own bo
– Thu 3:36 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Rep. Bell says he recommends the legislature to keep charter & parochial schools fair play in the United States
– Thu 3.22 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Bell says there is a huge difference in teams at the 1A level as traditional 1A schools have to compete again
– Thu 3:19 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Bell asks if there are teams playing in the NCHSAA now. Tucker says yes, but those schools have asked to play. M.
– Thu 3:19 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Rep. Bell specifically mentions Bear Grass Charter and says they can pull from 4 different counties while a school likes it
– Thu 3:19 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Bell asks if charter schools would be an option. Tucker says they’ve discussed that, but that some people
– Thu 3:19 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Tucker said if they do anything different with charter schools, she believes she would hear about this from the legislature
– Thu 3:19 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Johnson asks about streaming rights: “I don’t think the association owns the rights for me to watch my child play.”
– Thu 3:14 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Here’s our story after interviewing Rep. John Bell (R-Wayne) last month, discussing charter and parish schools
– Thu 3:14 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Tucker says she believes it is appropriate to allow charter schools to participate because charter schools have a
– Thu 3:14 pm
high school: RT @NickStevensHSOT: Bell, who has voiced his concerns about charter and parish schools to us in the past, is now asking about that matter.
– Thu 3:14 pm



