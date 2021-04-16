Former Warrior Jeannot scores first National Hockey League goal





Marker comes into the second NHL call-up this season in a 7-2 win over Tampa Bay Lightning

Former Moose Jaw Warriors forward Tanner Jeannot has scored the first goal of his National Hockey League career. And the way he scored it will be more than familiar to those who watched the 23-year-old do his thing at Mosaic Place for four years – go to the net and find the right place at the right time. The goal came 2:34 pm and disappeared in the third period in a 7-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning and saw Jeannot jump on a mishandled rebound from goalkeeper Curtis McElhinney and blast a shot into the open net. Yakov Trenin took the original shot and was credited with the only assist. Congratulations @Tanner_Jeannot on your first NHL goal https://t.co/8jzwL3otpS – Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) April 14, 2021 “It’s great to get that first one, it’s something that I will definitely remember for the rest of my life, but more importantly, we won against a good team tonight,” said Jeannot in the post-game interviews at NHL. com. “Every night I try to do everything I can to help the team win. If that gets in a few hits or gets on the front neck and is first in the puck and it’s just hard to play against, then I’m going to do that. Today I was lucky enough to be able to help a little with the goal there, but I just want to do everything I can to help the team win every night. “ Jeannot had made his NHL debut on March 2 against Carolina, but had since returned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Predators calling him back was almost an act of mercy to the Wolves’ opponents: Jeannot had set the league on fire, with 10 goals and 21 points in 13 games. Jeannot was back in the Predators line-up against Dallas on April 11. In Tuesday night’s game, he played 11:41 to 16 teams, with his goal on his only shot to the net. Asked if the party after his goal was what he had dreamed of, he objected. “I don’t even care about the celebration as much as about the goal,” he said. ‘I know I fell over there a little bit, but I was too happy to worry about it, then everyone around me came around me. This is something I will never forget and it was just great. “ Interestingly, one of Jeannot’s opponents that night was none other than Brayden Point, who scored Tampa’s first goal in the second period. The multiple time NHL All-Star played its final season in Moose Jaw when Jeannot was in his 18-year campaign with the Warriors. Jeannot played four seasons for the Warriors from 2014 through 2018 and emerged as one of the team’s hardest-working and most enduring players, missing a single game in his last three seasons. He enjoyed his best campaign in his 20-year season, scoring 40 goals and 80 points in 72 games.







