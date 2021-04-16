Tigers in first after round two of SEC championships





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. The No. 4 LSU women’s golf team is in the lead after the second round of the Southeastern Conference Women’s Golf Championship after shooting a 12-under 276, the second lowest round in school history, Thursday at the Greystone Golf and Country Club Legacy Course- layout. South Carolina is in second with a 7-under 281 and Auburn is third with a 10-under 278 for the round. Score live “Very proud of the ladies over the past two days,” said head coach Garrett Runion “To come out and break the SEC and LSU single round record is very impressive, but I’m more impressed with how they have backed that up today with the second lowest lap in the LSU history. and our fifth round of 70. It was a fun day and I’m looking forward to what we’ve done, focusing on us and trying to improve for tomorrow. ” Today was another great round of golf for the Tigers. Junior Alden Wallace shot a 2-under 70 and was one of four players to shoot an eagle on Par 5 hole No. 3 and one of seven players to shoot an eagle in the second round. Wallace also picked up three birdies, 11 pars and three bogeys to put her in a tie for second place. Senior Kendall Griffin shot a 3-under 69 for the day, putting her in a four-way tie for second place. Griffin carded six birdies, nine pars, and three bogeys for the round. Ingrid Lindblad , the No. 4 amateur in the world, finished round two with a 3-under 69, in a round of six birds to level her for 12th general. Latanna Stone also finished round two with a score of 3 under 69 with three birdies and is T16. Carla Tejedo Mulet took five birdies in the round to finish with a 3-under 69 and is currently tied for 22nd place. Eight teams post under par team totals in the battle for the eight team places that advance to match play after 54 holes are completed on Friday. LSU kicks off Friday at 9:40 a.m. CT off the first tee with South Carolina and Auburn for round three. The most current scores and rankings can be viewed atGolfstat.comFans can also follow @LSUWomensGolf on Twitter and Instagram for updates.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos