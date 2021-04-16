Tennis cats return for their first home gathering in 2021





The Tennis Cats are back in full swing for the 2021 season, as they had their season opener on Wednesday, April 14 vs. Orange at Magnificat High School in Rocky River. The Cats opened their season just before Easter Break in Hawken, which was used for a game for the underclassman to gain experience with the varsity squad. The atmosphere on the tennis courts was palpable as the student athletes were ready to be back on the courts with their teammates. Something they couldn’t do this time last year due to the pandemic in 2020. “We are very happy to be back,” said Head Tennis Coach Bobbe Bennett. “There is so much energy in being back and playing; we are all thankful to be on the courts, and now we are starting the season with competitions; everyone is excited to compete.” Bennett is entering her fourth season as head coach of the tennis program at Saint Ignatius High School and has a lot of experience when it comes to the state high school tennis tournament, having won a state championship in 2016 with Magnificat and led multiple Wildcats to the state tournament since the takeover in 2018. “It means a lot to be back,” said senior Kenny Li. “Being able to get back on the track together and just hit it, it was great overall; it was fun seeing everyone’s faces.” Li is a crucial piece for the Wildcats as he doubles up for the Cats. At the same time, IUPUI is setting Nate Day headlines in singles. “Kenny has been our rock for doubles in his four years, and Nate is a great singles player,” explains Bennett. “They work well together, step up with warm-ups, matches and help the underclassman.” “I’m super excited,” said Day. “I just hope to play one of the best tennis of my career for Saint Ignatius; this is the most excited I have been in all my four years for the high school season.” The lack of a 2020 season has bolstered the focus for these Wildcats. Go to a Saint Ignatius tennis match and immediately witness the camaraderie of the student athletes. There are 5-6 games going on at the same time, but each Wildcat is looking for its teammate on the other courses, keeping the energy for Blue and Gold high.







