Field hockey closes the regular season with La Salle





PHILADELPHIA – In the last game of the regular season, the Temple hockey team will host Big 5 Rival La Salle on Thursday afternoon at noon. Scouting Temple

> The Owls are 7-9 (4-8 BIG EAST) of the season, surpassing Villanova twice to close their conference slate last weekend.

> Temple scored five goals against the Wildcats, allowing three.

> Junior Nienke Oerlemans leads the team with four goals. Graduated student Veronika Novakova (3) and freshmen Cassie Romanczuk (2) Round the scorers with multiple goals. Nine other owls have found the back of the cage this season Kaitlyn Cummins Caitlyn Amsden , and Myrthe Schuilenburg all record their first career goals.

> Novakova leads the team in shots with 22 while Claire Thomas is in second place with 15 and Curry Lorenz is third with 15.

Cristina Carotenuto has logged 60 saves to take second place in the GREAT EAST and four clean sheets this season to take third place in the GREAT EAST. Scouting La Salle

> La Salle is led by freshman head coach MacKayla Hancock, who previously served as the Explorer’s assistant coach for two seasons.

> The team is 0-9 on the season, scoring only seven goals.

> Three of the Explorers’ losses have been decided by one goal, with the biggest loss (0-6) against fellow Big 5 rival Saint Joseph’s.

> Samie Hackman leads the team as the only Explorer to post multiple goals (2), while the team’s two goalkeepers add up to 72 saves and 33 allowed goals. Series history

> This will be the 39th meeting between the teams, with Temple’s dominant series record at 33-4-1.

> The Owls are on a five-game winning streak, with their last defeat coming in a 1-2 decision at La Salle in 2010.

> The Cherry and White is 9-1 in the last 10 matchups and four of the last five meetings were in Temple. Stay alive

> With Temple’s sweep of Villanova to close the conference slate, the team has a shot at the No. 4 seed in the BIG EAST tournament.

> The Owls await the results of a few matches between Old Dominion and Providence to learn their fate.

> The tournament’s top three seeds are locked (No. 1 UConn, No. 2 Liberty, No. 3 Old Dominion), and Temple needs the Monarchs to swipe the series to earn the final seed.







