NCAA Division I Council panel formally approves new transfer rules

As spring practice ends, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman sees some potential gaps in his roster.

Arkansas hasn’t used the maximum 25 scholarships for its incoming recruits this year, so it has a few left to enter the transfer market, where there is no doubt that athletes who switch schools are immediately eligible to compete.

“Maybe we’ll take a tight end,” Pittman said. The bottom line is, the one we took has to be a D-lineman or someone with the ball in their hands. I don’t think we would take an offensive lineman into the portal right now. ‘

The NCAA made it official on Thursday, announcing that the Division I council had voted in favor of a plan that will allow all college athletes to transfer once as college students without having to sit for a season.

The so-called one-time exception, which has been available to athletes in most college sports for many years, will now also be available to soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey, and baseball players transferring from one Division I school to another.

It’s a big change that is a long time coming, and some in college sports, especially football, are concerned about the possibility of unintended consequences: fewer scholarships are available for high school recruits. Power programs that poach players from small schools. Schedules turn faster than coaches can keep up with.

While those are all real concerns, it has been clear for a number of years that this was coming and coaches are already operating in this new reality of greater player freedom.

“I don’t think anything has changed,” said James Franklin, the Penn State football coach. “Let’s face it, for the past two years everyone already knew the transfer policy and eligibility requirement and everyone said everything they had to say to qualify.”

Franklin was referring to an amendment to the NCAA waiver policy passed a few years ago that seemed to make it easier to transfer athletes to qualify immediately. It wasn’t that easy and many athletes turned down their request, but it raised the expectation that everyone would be eligible immediately.

From September there is no gray area anymore. The first transfer is free, no questions are asked.

“We’re going to adapt to it and make it an advantage for us,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said Thursday. “I think what’s going to happen, seeing how often in a lot of leagues, you know that the good players go to a good team and the bad players leave the good teams because they don’t play. So that’s going to make the rich. turn into? “

Among the notable transfers of football players now qualifying at their new schools next season are former five-star defender Demarkcus Bowman, who left Clemson for Florida, and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who switched from Nebraska to Kentucky.

There appears to be a resurgence this year in the number of athletes putting their names on the NCAA transfer portal, a database created in 2017 to provide greater transparency in the process.

“There are more than 2,000 children who have gone to the football transfer portal,” said North Carolina coach Mack Brown. “The last update I got was that only 37% had a place to go.”

Combine the number of transfers with the NCAA’s decision to give athletes in all sports a free year to qualify due to the pandemic and there is little doubt that there will be more scholarship-worthy major college footballers than available scholarships in the seasons to come.

Coaches have already begun lobbying for enlightenment in the form of increasing either the annual maximum of 25 signers or the total roster of 85 scholarship players. Brown is one of those who have said programs can add a transfer if they lose a transfer.

The concern, especially in football, is that a wave of departures after spring practice could lead to a depleted squad and no resources to fill it.

The NCAA’s new transfer rules will require players in the fall and winter sports to notify their current schools that they plan to leave before May 1; Spring athletes must do so by July 1, starting in 2022.

Administrators who have the final say on NCAA rules are in no rush to make changes.

“Our position as the football oversight committee was, let’s play this out a little bit and not be hasty,” said West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons. “When we start to see a complete trend, we can go back and see it again.”

Lyons acknowledged that about 30% of football players on the portal would likely run out of a landing pad, but he believes this could lead to a market correction in the coming years.

“Does that slow it down when you say to a youngster, ‘Hey, you can enter the portal, but that doesn’t mean you will definitely get a home from this?'” Said Lyons, who chairs the NCAA football oversight committee .

Brown is concerned that college programs will increasingly use scholarships for transfers rather than high school players.

“A lot of people might take one of our second team players at FCS level or a grade five [school] that would have recruited one of them [class of] “22 kids, and now he’d rather have a transfer that’s older and proven than a high school student,” Brown said.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is one of several coaches who has already designed his program’s recruiting operation, similar to the way professional teams have college scouting for the draft and pro scouting for free agency.

“We have someone guarding the portal sitting there and pressing refresh every 30 minutes,” Tucker said. The Spartans have had more than a dozen players transferring in this low season and more than a dozen transfers.

NCAA rules already prohibit recruiting players who are not yet in the portal, but circumventing violations by indirectly connecting with athletes through high school coaches or personal trainers is already a fact.

This is especially problematic in basketball, where the up-transfer – a quality mid-range player who leaves for a school at a traditional power conference – has become common.

“When it doesn’t feel right is when it essentially feels like a child is being recruited from your list by someone else, which usually means it’s not legal or ethical. There’s no integrity in that scenario,” says Athletic South Dakota State . said director Justin Sell.

However, the players are flowing in both directions. Many athletes highly sought after in high school find more play time after transitioning from the Power Five.

Count Pittman among those who don’t seem too concerned about the new normal – for now.

“I think things are going in the right direction,” said Pittman. “However, I think the one-time transfer is key there. I don’t think we should make a transfer once a year. At some point you have to hold on and make it work for you.”