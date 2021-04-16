Sports
Steve Waugh wins Wisden Photograph of 2020 award
Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh enjoyed his share of success on the field in India, but the 55-year-old former Test captain has shown himself to be a pat the hand with more than just the bat
Waugh was awarded the Wisden Photo of 2020, adding his name to another of the famous cricket publication’s many awards.
It was during a three-week trek through India in January last year that Waugh captured the winning frame, a photo of children in the Thar Desert in Rajasthan playing cricket and rated the best entry of the year.
The winning shot was one of more than 200 that Waugh published in his book The spirit of Cricket India, which he produced with the help of photographer Trent Parke.
Waugh described the town of Osian, where he captured the image, one where the cruel circumstances made every child’s love for the game almost a necessity.
You have to appreciate and love the game to endure the climate and conditions, and to triumph in a sport that requires time and patience, ”he said.
“Many of the children we met in the local village had barely enough equipment to start a game.
A battered stump and a dead rubber ball were good enough to get things going. Once the game started, it didn’t matter the quality of the equipment or the roughness of the terrain: it was all about the game.
Attitude and intention were etched on the kids’ faces as they tried to get one on their comrades and claim bragging rights for the day, just like kids around the world do when they get together to play sports.
We arrived at the sand dunes of the Thar desert at 7:30 am on a chilly January morning to watch the local kids play a game of cricket. After some discussion and deliberation, a suitable field was selected where the makeshift field was flat enough to allow a tennis ball to bounce enough to start a match.
“While there were two games going on, the local camel tourists came by to frame the picture perfectly. It was a unique morning and one that enveloped the spirit of cricket in India.
Steve Waugh beats the Australian photographer for the Wisden prize
More than 300 entries were submitted for the award, with Waugh knocking out fellow Australian snapper Darrion Traynor, who entered his frame of Sydney Sixers star Jordan Silk who took a catch at full extension in the air.
The other second-place photo was submitted by UK-based photographer Jed Leicester, who captured many of the first cricket games in the park and village as England emerged from the country’s first coronavirus blockage.
The most striking image of his series came from a small club on the coast of North Devon, with a spectator sitting high above the ground on a hill of rocks where the game was played below.
Wisden Cricketer’s Almanack editor Lawrence Booth said the jury had barely imagined that Waugh would manage to continue contributing to the legendary cricket publication so long after his retirement.
It was great to see how the world of cricket photography reacted to the various challenges presented by last year’s events and it was encouraging that so many took part in the match, “said Booth.
Many congratulations to Steve Waugh, just when we probably thought he wasn’t going to rewrite more pages of Wisden.
