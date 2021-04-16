Spencer Rattler was ranked best QB by 247Sports





When it comes to college football, it starts and ends with the quarterback. When a team doesn’t have the right person below center, it can become increasingly difficult to achieve your team’s goals. Fortunately enough for the Oklahoma Sooners, they are blessed with great quarterback play under Lincoln Riley’s tutelage. It started with the arrival of Baker Mayfield from Texas Tech, he would sit behind Trevor Knight and learn. Mayfield would not look back on taking over in the 2015 season. The next two passers-by would follow in his footsteps and transition from other programs with Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. Last season, Riley would start his first homegrown quarterback in Spencer Rattler. The five-star quarterback would help OU lead to a 9-2 record in its first season. In the second year, Rattler is expected to take another leap under the fifth-year head coach. Seen as the best candidate for the Heisman commemorative trophy, the Arizona product hopes to lead the Sooners back to the College Football Playoffs. Oklahoma Sooners Snapshot Profile: No. 7 Spencer Rattler









Vision

24 photos

Looking at the college football landscape, Rattler is seen as one of the best quarterbacks, along with North Carolina’s Sam Howell. The latest compass rankings from 247Sports placed Spencer Rattler at the very top No. 1 quarterback You could argue that Spencer Rattler doesn’t have the fanfare that Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray entered their recent Heisman seasons, but he will. Check out a pair of ball possession with this kid below center and you’ll soon see what sets him apart from the rest of the league at the national level, his talent comes off effortlessly. He’s a flick-of-the-wrist signal caller, a player who can throw one through the seam on a dime off his back foot or throw one at the target 50 yards on the run. The perfect facilitator in Lincoln Riley’s plan, Rattler’s numbers will reach the moon in 2021. After Rattler, another Big 12 passer is in the top five with Brock Purdy. Like the OU signal caller, Purdy is from the state of Arizona. He’s right on number 5. Big 12 QB Rankings: Brock Purday, Iowa State: No. 5

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State: 23 The conference has three quarterbacks in the top 25, but that could look very different at the end of the season. Texas Tech’s Tyler Shough, Texas Christian’s Max Duggan, and whoever wins the quarterback fight Texas could say something about it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos