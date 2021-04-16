Dynasty Hockey: 8 players to trade for next season

With your Fantasy League’s regular season drawing to a close, dynasty hockey owners should already be looking to next season. This is the time of year when you look down on your squad and make decisions about players who have been automatic goalkeepers for the past few years. Do you hold onto a player who is getting older or appears to have peaked or do you cut ace and try to maximize their value in a trade? We’re going to look at 8 players who are at least 90% owned and you could or should consider moving on for next season.

Not using Fantrax for your hockey division? Check out our Fantasy Hockey Commissionerand find out why you should be.

8 Keeper Level players to trade now

Morgan Rielly, 27 years old Toronto Maple Leafs (D) – 100% owned

There are some disturbing signs in Riellys’ production. Since entering the competition, he had shown a steady increase in his points production, hitting a high number of points in 2018/19 with 20 G and 72 PTs. This was supplemented by a SOG total of 223. In the two seasons since then, his point production has dropped to about 0.60 PPG at a time when the Leafs are one of the top 5 scoring teams in the league. Although he is still a very good points defender, at 27 he is at the stage where a number of players are reaching their peak. If you’re an owner who sells a lot, now might be the time to do it with Rielly.

Evgeni Malkin, 34 years old Pittsburgh Penguins (C) – 95% owned

When do you leave a Hall of Famer with the first ballot? Maybe not, but you might see a guy who hasn’t played a full season of 82 games since 2008-09 and wonder if injury and time will be harder to overcome. Malkin was under a PPG, having only scored 8 goals in 29 games this season before going down with another injury. He should have one more run in him this season and the playoffs, but if there was ever a time to try and cash in on a player from his pedigree, this would be the year to do it.

Johnny Gaudreau, 27 years of age Calgary Flames (LW, RW) – 98% ownership

What’s wrong with Calgary and what happened to Johnny Hockey? Two seasons ago, Gaudreau scored 99 points and seemed unstoppable. Last season he scored at 0.82 PPG rate and this season he is at 0.70. This is still a very good hockey player so there is a reasonable expectation that he will be able to bounce back. The question may be whether he needs a change of scenery for this to happen. There is a risk of switching from Gaudreau now as it could sell low, but if there was a deal for Dynasty hockey owners with Gaudreau on their rosters I would take a good look.

Kris Letang, 33 year owner of Pittsburgh Penguins (D) – 98% ownership

Letang had a bad start to this season and it has been speculated that Jim Rutherford abruptly resigned earlier this season because he was rejected by management in his desire to trade Letang. Like Malkin, his teammate at Pens, Letang suffers from injuries almost every year and hasn’t played a full season since 2010-11. He has returned this year and has another quintessential Letang season with PTS, PPP, Hits, Blocks, making him one of the more valuable fantasy defenders in the league. That said, I think this off-season would be an ideal time to sell high on Letang as his number and games played are likely to be on a downward trend in the future.

Blake Wheeler, Age 34 Winnipeg Jets (C, RW) – 97% ownership

Like Malkin, Wheeler is also 34 years old. He’s listed as a double C, RW, but his central days of play appear to be over with just 7 draws this year. He is still an effective PP player and he will probably still put in a decent point total, but now that his FOW, Hits and PTS are all diminishing and his position duality has been removed, his value is about to drop significantly. His 5v5 play has also received a lot of criticism from the analytic crowd as it moves towards the bottom of the league, another indication that Wheeler’s downturn is on the move.

Brett Burns, 36 years old San Jose Sharks (D) – 96% ownership

One of the biggest changes in the Burns game is the number of shots it generates. He’s gone from posting 300+ SOG two seasons ago to a pace of less than 200 this year. Fewer shots = less offense = less points. He’s felt the effect of a weaker Sharks team hit rock bottom last season and be a middle ground team this year. Even as a 0.50 PPG player with the PP and PK minutes he gets, he is still a valuable defender in the game of the Dynasty Hockey League. Despite his age (36), you should be able to play all of that for a good return in a trade.

Claude Giroux, 33 years old Philadelphia Flyers (C, LW, RW) – 95% ownership

While 2017/19 were two of Giroux’s best offensive seasons, his production has fallen so much over the past two seasons that it’s safe to say he won’t be a PPG player at this stage in his career. His value as a supporting scorer in your fantasy team and his ability to play all three forward positions still make him a marketable commodity. He also adds FOW and PPP, allowing you to strike a positive deal before his production shuts down even more dramatically in the next two years.

Joe Pavelski, age 36 Dallas Stars (C, LW) – 90% ownership

I cannot comprehend why Pavelski is only 90% in fantasy competitions. He has a monster season and is in the top 15 of all skaters in the Fantrax rankings. Despite that, or perhaps for that reason, if Little Joe were on my list, I’d make it a priority to trade him in off-season, as this is the year to try and cash in on Pavelski. His FOW production is down to 50% and his firing rate is almost 17% which inflates his target score. Based on those trends and his age, he is likely to decline next season, making him an excellent player to make money with.

Trading a superstar or star player always involves risk, but my preference in dynasty hockey is always to trade a player too early rather than too late. Typically, if you can trade from a strong position, your returns will reduce the risk associated with parting ways with a player you may once considered untouchable.

Check out Mark Hillier’s Goalie Streams for Week 13 for more help putting the icing on the cake of your fantasy hockey season.

Fantrax was one of the fastest growing fantasy sites of 2020 and things are just starting to heat up! With multi-team trades, designated commissioner / league managers and simple drag / drop click methods, Fantrax is sure to excite the serious fantasy sports fan, sign up now for a free year at Fantrax.com