OU is heading for the Big 12 Series at K-State

Oklahoma Kansas state Friday-Sunday, April 16-18 / Tointon Family Stadium / Manhattan, Kan.

Pitching matchups Game time Oklahoma Kansas state Friday, 6 pm TBA TBA Saturday, 4 p.m. TBA TBA Sunday 1 pm TBA TBA

First throw:

Oklahoma (18-15, 3-6 Big 12) will travel to Manhattan, Kan., This weekend, for a three-game Big 12 series in Kansas State (19-14, 2-7 Big 12). Playing times are Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. at the Tointon Family Stadium.

This will be just OU’s second road series with three games against one opponent this season.

Watch / listen / follow:

The games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN + via Kansas State.

The Sooner Sports Radio Network (local on SportsTalk 99.3 FM / 1400 AM KREF) will broadcast the radio broadcast of all three games, with Toby Rowland on the phone. The radio broadcast is also available for free through the TuneIn app.

Leading:

First baseman Tyler Hardman was named on the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List and recognized as an All-American midseason by D1Baseball. The fourth-year junior leads the nation in hits (60) and total bases (100) and ranks second in batting average (.465) and on-base percentage (.557). He is the 43rd Sooner to record at least 100 hits, 100 runs and 100 RBI’s in his career.

Oklahoma ranks second nationally in hits (344), fourth in doubles (71), seventh in runs (256), ninth in walk (175), 17th in batting average (.302), 19th in scoring (7.8 points per game) and OBP (.406) and 22nd in slugging (.475).

OU ranks fourth nationally and second among the Big 12 schools with 71 doubles this season (2.2 per game), and has registered 53 doubles in the last 22 games (average 2.4 per game ; best in the Big 12). The national doubles leader per match (Creighton) averages 2.6 per match. The Sooners registered nine doubles in the season against Houston on March 20.

Thirty-four percent of Oklahoma hits (116 of 344) went for extra bases. The Sooners have a total of 71 doubles, eight triples and 37 home runs in 33 games, averaging 3.5 additional base hits per game.

OU leads the Big 12 in batting average, hits, doubles per game (2.16) and sacrifice hits (17), ranks second in the league in runs, doubles, and strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.60), and third in scoring , a walk, OBP and slugging. The Sooners also rank fourth in the Big 12 and 40 nationally with an average of 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

OU has scored at least seven runs in 18 games this season (average 7.8 runs per game in total) and scored double-digit hits in 16 games.

Series history:

Oklahoma and Kansas State have played 232 times. OU leads the series 170-62.

The Sooners have won 10 of the last 12 meetings between the schools dating back to 2016.

Oklahoma has won six series in a row against K-State, including the last three in Manhattan.

In 2019, OU won 8-3 on Friday-evening, KSU won 5-2 on Saturday and the Sooners won 6-3 in 10 innings on Sunday.