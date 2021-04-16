Sports
OU is heading for the Big 12 Series at K-State
Oklahoma
Kansas state
Friday-Sunday, April 16-18 / Tointon Family Stadium / Manhattan, Kan.
|Pitching matchups
|Game time
|Oklahoma
|Kansas state
|Friday, 6 pm
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, 4 p.m.
|TBA
|TBA
|Sunday 1 pm
|TBA
|TBA
First throw:
Oklahoma (18-15, 3-6 Big 12) will travel to Manhattan, Kan., This weekend, for a three-game Big 12 series in Kansas State (19-14, 2-7 Big 12). Playing times are Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. at the Tointon Family Stadium.
This will be just OU’s second road series with three games against one opponent this season.
Watch / listen / follow:
The games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN + via Kansas State.
The Sooner Sports Radio Network (local on SportsTalk 99.3 FM / 1400 AM KREF) will broadcast the radio broadcast of all three games, with Toby Rowland on the phone. The radio broadcast is also available for free through the TuneIn app.
Leading:
First baseman Tyler Hardman was named on the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List and recognized as an All-American midseason by D1Baseball. The fourth-year junior leads the nation in hits (60) and total bases (100) and ranks second in batting average (.465) and on-base percentage (.557). He is the 43rd Sooner to record at least 100 hits, 100 runs and 100 RBI’s in his career.
Oklahoma ranks second nationally in hits (344), fourth in doubles (71), seventh in runs (256), ninth in walk (175), 17th in batting average (.302), 19th in scoring (7.8 points per game) and OBP (.406) and 22nd in slugging (.475).
OU ranks fourth nationally and second among the Big 12 schools with 71 doubles this season (2.2 per game), and has registered 53 doubles in the last 22 games (average 2.4 per game ; best in the Big 12). The national doubles leader per match (Creighton) averages 2.6 per match. The Sooners registered nine doubles in the season against Houston on March 20.
Thirty-four percent of Oklahoma hits (116 of 344) went for extra bases. The Sooners have a total of 71 doubles, eight triples and 37 home runs in 33 games, averaging 3.5 additional base hits per game.
OU leads the Big 12 in batting average, hits, doubles per game (2.16) and sacrifice hits (17), ranks second in the league in runs, doubles, and strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.60), and third in scoring , a walk, OBP and slugging. The Sooners also rank fourth in the Big 12 and 40 nationally with an average of 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
OU has scored at least seven runs in 18 games this season (average 7.8 runs per game in total) and scored double-digit hits in 16 games.
Series history:
Oklahoma and Kansas State have played 232 times. OU leads the series 170-62.
The Sooners have won 10 of the last 12 meetings between the schools dating back to 2016.
Oklahoma has won six series in a row against K-State, including the last three in Manhattan.
In 2019, OU won 8-3 on Friday-evening, KSU won 5-2 on Saturday and the Sooners won 6-3 in 10 innings on Sunday.
About the Sooners:
Tyler Hardman continues to lead the nation in hits (60) and total bases (100), and ranks second in batting average (.465 [national leader is Tristin Garcia of Alcorn State; .469 avg.]He is also second nationally in OBP (.557), fifth in hits per game (1.82) and runs scored (38), 12th in slugging (.775), 13th in doubles (12) and 21st in walk (25) . Its 34 RBI’s rank 34th nationally.
Hardman currently has a 14-game hitting streak and has at least two hits in nine of those 14 games. He has scored multiple hits in 20 of OU’s 33 games this season. During the same 14-game stretch, 12 of his 25 hits went for extra bases, and he has counted six of his eight home runs and six of his 12 doubles.
Jimmy Crooks ranks fourth in doubles (13), tied for fifth in runs scored (38), 34th in total bases (77) and 40th in hits (43). In his last four games, he hit .467 (7 for 15) with seven RBI’s, four runs scored, two homeruns (both in the April 10 game vs. Kansas) and two doubles.
Brett Squires has hit .476 (10 for 21) in his last six games, he drove 12 runs and scored nine runs. Six of his 10 hits went for extra bases (two homers, three doubles, one triple). He has run in or scored 19 of Oklahoma’s 56 runs in the last six games (34 percent).
Squires has had a hit in each of his last eight games, hitting .444 (12 for 27) in that period, increasing his season average 67 points to .361. He hit all three homeruns, four of his doubles and a triple in the last six games.
Peyton Graham has reached base in 29 consecutive games and homered in the last two games of the Kansas series (the second time this season, he homered in consecutive games). The last game in which he failed to reach base was February 23 vs. Stephen F. Austin OU’s third game of the season.
Luke Taggart has appeared in four of Oklahoma’s last five games. During that period (which goes back to the April 6 game vs. ORU), he threw 6.1 innings, struckout 10 and gave up only three basehits, one run and two walks.
During his last four starts, Braden Carmichael submitted a 2.45 ERA and threw 22.0 innings, scored 17 strikeouts and allowed only five walks and six earned runs.
Ledgend Smith Last week, threw 5.2 innings in two games (Tuesday vs. ORU and Friday vs. Kansas) and scored seven strikeouts, allowing five hits and only one run and one walk.
Tanner Tredaway went 4 for 5 against Kansas on Sunday with two doubles and scored three runs. He hit .467 with a homerun, two doubles and five runs in the Kansas-series, and last week registered five RBI’s, four extra basehits and seven runs in four games.
Conor McKenna leads the Sooners with 11 multi-RBI games, while Hardman has 10 multi-RBI games. Hardman leads the team with 34 RBI’s and McKenna follows closely with 33 RBI’s this season.
Brandon Zaragoza has already registered 26 RBI’s this season. His career high prior to this year was 30 RBI’s in 2019.
His first career starts on Wednesday against Texas Southern, a real freshman catcher Hudson Polk registered his first career hit with a homerun of two runs to the left in the sixth inning.
OU is in the fourth season under the guidance of head coach Skip JohnsonJohnson led the Sooners to a record of 103-67 and an NCAA postseason appearance in 2018.
