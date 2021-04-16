India disapproves of name change, batsman becomes batter, ESPN Cricinfo, gender neutral





Some Indian cricket aficionados have come out swinging after a popular website announced it was changing its terminology to include more women.

After fiercely opposing the decision to call wickets “outs” in the new England domestic tournament The Hundred, ESPNCricinfo revealed that it will no longer use the phrases “batsman” and “man of the match” in its reporting, instead about moving towards more gender-neutral terms. . Watch every match of the 2021 IPL live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free> Cricket writer Sreshth Shah tweeted: “Starting today, @ESPNcricinfo is taking another step towards gender neutrality. On the site, and in our communications, the term ‘batsman’ will henceforth be ‘batter’, ‘Man of the Match’ will be ‘Player of the Match’. “We hope more organizations will join us to normalize it.” Fellow cricket reporter Andrew Fidel Fernando supports the movement, saying, “It used to be thought that ‘batsman’ was so embedded in the lexicon of cricket that it shouldn’t be considered a gendered term. But then women who followed / played / coached / wrote about cricket said it didn’t feel like an inclusive term. And it costs me zero rupees to switch to batter. “ Isabelle Westbury, a former professional cricketer turned journalist, added: “I was such a stubborn user of ‘batsman’; in fact, it was almost a sign of pride to show that I could compete with the guys – that I was good enough. It was only talking to other women and girls that hit it. Costs nothing. Net profit.” Fans slam name changes However, not everyone is behind the move. Shah’s original social media post garnered over 1,000 responses, many of which from Indian cricket fans suggested the new names were meaningless – especially when you consider that other cricket terms like ‘night watchman’ and ‘third man’ are not included in the changes. Journalist Indrani Bagchi wrote, “’Batter’ for pastries and bread and baseball. They have no place in cricket. You are just extremely ridiculous. “ Semu Bhaat said, “Crazy thing that won’t make much positive difference to women’s cricket or coverage. Besides, batter is for food; batwoman sounds so much better. “Anyway, while we’re at it, we might as well turn ‘third man’ into ‘third person’.” Tunku Varadarajan said, “I disagree. Why not keep a batsman for male matches? “ Lavi Rana added, “Awake decision, do more now. 1. Gentle player game not gentleman game. 2. Night watchman not night watchman. “

