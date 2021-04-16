Sports
Fans comment Football Operations Building photo renderings
The lack of facilities was an excuse by former head coach Jimbo Fisher why he left Tallahassee for College Station, Texas.
Well, it was a lot more than that, but that’s one item Fisher bumped into the FSU administration when the college football race began.
The Noles were able to get the first covered exercise facility in the state under Fisher’s supervision. It seems that the football facility he dreamed of is more than talking these days.
FSU released updated renderings for the new Football Operations Building on Twitter Wednesday afternoon:
🚨New Views🚨
Check out the new Florida State Football Operations Building information. #Keep climbing
– FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 14, 2021
The football activities building will become the new daily home of Florida State football. Located adjacent to the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Complex and the Dunlap Practice Fields, the new center will be one of the most significant investments in the history of the program. Within its 150,000 square feet of dedicated space, Seminole student athletes will enjoy premium resources, including:
- Dedicated football training facility adjacent to the existing Dunlap Athletic Training Center
- 13 position meeting rooms
- Indoor walk-thru meeting room adjacent to position meeting rooms
- Dressing room
- Dedicated recruiting lounge / suit
- Offices for football coaching staff
- Private event space
- Strength training and weight room centers including: Recovery baths
- Adapted hot / cold plunge pools
- Swimming pools on treadmills under water
- Dedicated recovery suite
- Cryotherapy, Hyperbaric Chamber, High Altitude Chamber
- Team Meeting Rooms
- Development areas for players
- Areas for virtual reality / performance enhancement
- Power / petrol stations
- Coaching video / production offices
“This facility project is all about attracting the very best student athletes and developing them in every way,” said Alford. “We are committed to fostering an environment where every student athlete is able to perform at a high level while receiving leadership and life skills training to take with them after graduation.”
Fan Response
But … where is the slide?
– AmstaffNole (@AmstaffNole) April 14, 2021
We finally started playing with the big boys. Like to see.
– MadNole 2.0 (@ Madnole2) April 14, 2021
Build it now. pic.twitter.com/Y4wFgYfbal
– NOLEvell Era (@fsugarnetgold) April 14, 2021
If you like @Simply_Football and you’re not a booster yet, but you can become one today. We need this football facility built ASAP! https://t.co/dsU1uEWwgy
– TaReef KnockOut (@TaReefKnockOut) April 14, 2021
Orchestrated, synchronized announcements coming out of FSU football. Almost as if they know what they are doing. pic.twitter.com/mEj1RUeyUp
– Slowdell Haggins 🎒 (@ CSteph90) April 14, 2021
@Simply_Football @SeminoleBooster stopped playing when they rented @Coach_Norvell @SeminoleAlford & Bruce Warwick. 2 have just been shown their vision and implementation. The last team thought you had to be a top 10 team to do these things. The current crew knows what it takes to be top 10.
– RockinNole (@NoleRockin) April 14, 2021
– Xavier (@ XavierJ5284) April 14, 2021
– Xavier (@ XavierJ5284) April 14, 2021
Thoughts
I can’t express the difference in the way FSU has done things since I hired Mike Norvell. It’s not all because of Mike Norvell, and much of the credit goes to David Coburn and President Thrasher.
Their willingness to make changes to the structure of the way Seminole Boosters work has had a tremendous impact and made things move faster.
Michael Alford’s hiring as CEO of Seminole Boosters last July was enormous. The changes he has made to that organization have been a breath of fresh air and all parties involved seem to be moving together with the grace of Olympic synchronized swimming.
There is momentum all over the track and field. However, this new football operation building news is perfect timing coupled with the recruiting momentum the Noles have at the moment.
The NCAA recruiting dead period ends June 1, and staff will be able to host recruits on campus and interact. These visits will be an excellent opportunity to show off these views and what’s to come with the FSU football program.
I know I’ve been critical of FSU football fans and they want to play big boy football without going to games or becoming a Seminole Booster. I want to cheer on nearly 10,000 boosters who have joined in recent months, but I encourage you to go here and join if you haven’t already.
Now is the perfect time to support a program that is beginning its climb to elite status where they belong!
