Fans comment Football Operations Building photo renderings

The lack of facilities was an excuse by former head coach Jimbo Fisher why he left Tallahassee for College Station, Texas.

Well, it was a lot more than that, but that’s one item Fisher bumped into the FSU administration when the college football race began.

The Noles were able to get the first covered exercise facility in the state under Fisher’s supervision. It seems that the football facility he dreamed of is more than talking these days.

FSU released updated renderings for the new Football Operations Building on Twitter Wednesday afternoon:

press release

The football activities building will become the new daily home of Florida State football. Located adjacent to the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Complex and the Dunlap Practice Fields, the new center will be one of the most significant investments in the history of the program. Within its 150,000 square feet of dedicated space, Seminole student athletes will enjoy premium resources, including:

Dedicated football training facility adjacent to the existing Dunlap Athletic Training Center

13 position meeting rooms

Indoor walk-thru meeting room adjacent to position meeting rooms

Dressing room

Dedicated recruiting lounge / suit

Offices for football coaching staff

Private event space

Strength training and weight room centers including: Recovery baths

Adapted hot / cold plunge pools

Swimming pools on treadmills under water

Dedicated recovery suite

Cryotherapy, Hyperbaric Chamber, High Altitude Chamber

Team Meeting Rooms

Development areas for players

Areas for virtual reality / performance enhancement

Power / petrol stations

Coaching video / production offices

“This facility project is all about attracting the very best student athletes and developing them in every way,” said Alford. “We are committed to fostering an environment where every student athlete is able to perform at a high level while receiving leadership and life skills training to take with them after graduation.”

Fan Response

Thoughts

I can’t express the difference in the way FSU has done things since I hired Mike Norvell. It’s not all because of Mike Norvell, and much of the credit goes to David Coburn and President Thrasher.

Their willingness to make changes to the structure of the way Seminole Boosters work has had a tremendous impact and made things move faster.

Michael Alford’s hiring as CEO of Seminole Boosters last July was enormous. The changes he has made to that organization have been a breath of fresh air and all parties involved seem to be moving together with the grace of Olympic synchronized swimming.

There is momentum all over the track and field. However, this new football operation building news is perfect timing coupled with the recruiting momentum the Noles have at the moment.

The NCAA recruiting dead period ends June 1, and staff will be able to host recruits on campus and interact. These visits will be an excellent opportunity to show off these views and what’s to come with the FSU football program.

I know I’ve been critical of FSU football fans and they want to play big boy football without going to games or becoming a Seminole Booster. I want to cheer on nearly 10,000 boosters who have joined in recent months, but I encourage you to go here and join if you haven’t already.

Now is the perfect time to support a program that is beginning its climb to elite status where they belong!