Sports
Lilleys 44 Assists, Skinner Sisters Send Kentucky To Sweet 16
OMAHA, Neb. The number 2 seeded Kentucky Volleyball team swept their way into the Sweet 16 of the 2020-21 NCAA Volleyball Tournament with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-18) win over UNLV at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Kentucky moves up to play the winner of the Western Kentucky vs. No. 15 Thursday night Washington State game (10:30 pm ET, ESPN3) in the Sweet 16. The game will take place on Sunday at a time announced by the NCAA at a later date. All Sweet 16 matches will be broadcast on ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN3. Those television orders will be announced when the competition times are allocated.
Madison Lilley had an impressive 44 assists in the match, while assisting all but six murders in the UK on the night. Lilley filled the stat sheet, showing off her prowess as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year with a kill, two aces and three runs scored on Thursday.
Offensively, it was the Skinner sisters of Avery and Madi who turned the wheels on Thursday. Both Skinners had 11 kills, with Avery getting 21 swings on the night and Madi getting her 11 kills on just 15 swings. Madi also helped defensively on Thursday with four block assists, placing her name on 13 points the Wildcats walked away.
Alli Stumler was the third British player to score with double digits as she had 10 kills all night in the game with eight digs and only two errors. Gabby Curry, the SEC Libero of the Year, had 10 digs, the most of any team in the game.
The Sweet 16 for Kentucky is the fourth in a row and the seventh under head coach Craig Skinner
Set One
Kentucky rushed to a 3-0 lead thanks to a pair of aces, followed by a kill from Madi Skinner at the beginning of the match. Britain’s lead was extended to a whopping seven at 11-4, before UNLV made its first push off the set by winning three in a row to close the gap to four. After the media timeout came on 11/15, Kentucky won three points in a row to extend its lead to 20-14 and UNLV burned its first timeout one block from Avery Skinner Madison Lilley suffered a setback at the net that shook the floor four points later, and UNLV trailed 23-15 and called its final time-out. Back-to-back kills through Elise Goetzinger ended the set when Kentucky hit .483 to race out to a 1-0 lead in the game.
Set two
The second set started much tighter, with the first 22 points played in a three-point window and no team amassed more than a two-point lead. Kentucky made a point thanks to a Curry ace and a few Skinner kills from the left to make it a 15-12 UK lead at the media break. Just seven points later, Lilley connected with Goetzinger for her fifth kill of the game and Kentucky took a 19-15 lead, leading to a rebels timeout. Kentucky closed the set thanks to Azhani Tealer’s fifth kill of the match from the right and UK took a 2-0 lead in the match thanks to a 25-19 win in the second set. UK hit .417 in the set with 14 kills on 24 swings and only a handful of errors. The Skinner sisters led all scorers with eight kills for Avery and seven for Madi after the two sets.
Set three
Kentucky won an early challenge in the third set on a ball that was replayed and determined to hit the floor to give Kentucky a 6-3 lead in the third set. A kill from the center by Goetzinger pushed the Rebels into time out as the Wildcats won three points in a row before the scheduled media timeout, leading UNLV 16-10. A thump Azhani Tealer kill pushed the Kentucky lead to 18-10, and UNLV called the last timeout. Kentucky has gotten prey from Alli Stumler, her 10th of the game, to end the game, as the third set headed for the UK thanks to a 25-18 decision.
