Andrew Symonds blows out Nathan Lyon’s tactics
Andrew Symonds has taken over Shane Warne’s sentiments and questioned Nathan Lyon’s ‘disappointing’ tactics on the second day of the Sheffield Shield final.
Reigning champions NSW got off to a decent start against Queensland on the opening day before controversy struck over a no-ball incident
New South Wales collapsed further and were all eliminated for 143 after Michael Neser (5-27) and new ball partner Jack Wildermuth (4-21) ran through the visitors.
Queensland resumed Day 2 at 1-58, when NSW’s all-star attack from Test teammates Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and off-spinner Nathan Lyon bowled with great intent but little luck in the morning session.
But it was Lyon’s tactics that angered the former all-rounder Symonds.
After looking dangerous on Day 1, Lyon appeared to be returning to a straight line and a defensive field.
Symonds calls for a change from Nathan Lyon
Warne expressed dismay at Lyon’s past tactics, especially during the most recent India series when the off-spinner attempted to fire Cheteshwar Pujara without a bat pad.
The lack of a bat cushion against Pujara troubled Warne.
“What kinds of conversations did they have this morning without a bat pad? I’m shocked,” he said during the series on India.
I am disappointed with some of the Australians’ tactics in this series, but this also makes no sense at all.
But on day two of the Shield final, Symonds said Lyon had to rise to the challenge and bowl more aggressively to dismiss Labuschagne.
There are only two offside men, one saving a single and the other saving a boundary, so Marnus tries to maneuver the ball through the offside position, Symonds said.
If I were Nathan Lyon, I accept that challenge and try hard to turn it back through the gate.
I just think Lyon … I’d love to see him change lines after lunch and throw that more offensive line off the stump, ”he added.
Fox Sports commentator Darren Berry said, same field, same tactic …
So now I’m asking the question, how is he trying to get Marnus out? One that rips a leg slip? How do we get him out?
Later, despite a setback, a bat pad was brought in for Lyon.
Lyon – the leading Shield wicket taker this season with 39 scalps – seemed to grab yet another as Street turnoff, only for NSW skipper Kurtis Patterson to spill the offer in the slips.
Street toiled away in his 165-ball knock as Labuschagne recorded his third half century of the Shield season, hitting nine fours.
Defending champion NSW is looking for their first back-to-back Shield titles since 1993-94 and a record 48th overall.
However, they look like they will only suffer their second defeat in 14 beats to Queensland after a nightmare for the Shield’s decider.
with AAP
