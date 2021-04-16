Tigers vs. athletics – Match overview – April 15, 2021

OAKLAND, California – Stephen Piscotty and Matt Olson homered to support Sean Manaea’s first win of the season, and the Oakland Athletics won their fifth game in a row by beating the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Thursday-evening.

Piscotty made contact in the third inning off of Tarik Skubal (0-2), and Olson went deep in the fifth. Elvis Andrus added a sacrifice fly when Manaea (1-1) got a lot of support. He struckout seven batters and didn’t pitch more than six strong innings.

The lefthanded gave up two runs on five hits and has a nine-game winning streak against AL Central teams dating back to a win against Cleveland in August 2016 during his rookie season.

Matt Chapman had a two-run double and the defending AL West champions suddenly rise after a forgettable 0-6 start, after winning six of the seven. Oakland also benefited from a pair of basesloaded walks.

Niko Goodrum homered for Detroit, which was a sweep in Houston in the return of manager AJ Hinch following the drawing-stealing plan that saw him fired by the Astros for the shortened 2020 season after a four-game slip by the Tigers and defeats in six out of seven.

Oakland, which drew an audience of 3,004, started a streak of seven consecutive years against the AL Central and improved to 66-20 against that division since June 23, 2017. The A’s have scored 37 points in their winning streak.

OUT OF REACH

Last summer, Hinch reached out to A’s manager Bob Melvin to apologize for his role in the Astros scam while running Houston.

They have long-term respect and a strong working relationship as colleagues from their days with the Diamondbacks.

I’ve worked with Bob in a few different ways, Hinch said. I had him when I was in the front office, he was the manager, and then I’m the manager right after him. He and I have known each other for a long time. I have a lot of respect for him. I called him last summer when I got suspended to apologize for understanding how wrong we were and how it affected the A’s and him and the whole baseball game. That business was settled last summer.

It was A’s right-hand man, Mike Fiers, who made public the deception with his former club.

VERMUTTE ROAD

This is the third time zone in seven days for the Tigers. Hinch realizes the importance of rest, recovery and good care. He plans to give players days off when there aren’t that many days off built into the schedule.

You need to remind yourself what room you are in at the hotel and what city you are in, what time zone you are in, Hinch said.

BARRIERS

A’s second baseman Tony Kemp is one of the players to donate his salary from Thursday night’s game on Jackie Robinson Day.

Especially since you can wear 42 and walk between the lines, there’s no way not to get emotional or get chills, “Kemp said. I think that’s perfectly normal because of all the stuff Jackie has been through.

Hinch met with the team on Wednesday over Jackie Robinson Day.

There is consciousness. No. 42 is what that brings on April 15 every year, Hinch said.

THE TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RF Nomar Mazara entered the 10-day injured list after being left in an at bat in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s win in Houston with a side injury. … JaCoby Jones earned a start in CF, with Hinch planning to play there against Vctor Reyes on Friday. Akil Baddoo played RF in place of Mazara.

Athletics: OR Chad Pinder, sidelined by a left knee sprained and another player donating his Thursday salary, will soon begin an extensive bat baseball activity in the coming days and begin a running progression. … LHP AJ Puk threw to 30 feet while working back from a tense biceps muscle in his throwing arm.

NEXT ONE

Jos Urea (0-2, 8.22 ERA) aims for his first win against Oakland RHP Frankie Montas (1-1, 8.31).