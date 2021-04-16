SR vs MOU Zimbabwe T20 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers match





SR vs MOU dream11 prediction | Photo Credit: Representative Image In the third place playoff game of the Zimbabwe T20 this week, Southern Rocks will face the Mountaineers in the Hararians in Harare on Friday (April 16). The Southern Rocks were a healthy side in the league game season after winning two of their four games. They managed to finish two of them as 3rd in the competition with 20 points to their name. The start for the Southern Rocks was good enough, but they slipped in their two lost games by losing them both. Now their goal on Friday is to win again and increase their chances of championship glory. The Mountaineers, on the other hand, also lost two of their four games played while holding fourth in the Zimbabwe T20 rankings. The final meeting between the two sides saw the Mountaineers win by 22 runs. The venue’s trail tends to slow down in the second innings, meaning teams often struggle to chase. The field favors the batsman most, as recent performances show. Here’s our Dream11 team for the Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers game: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Cephas Zhuwawo (C), Gary Chirimuuta, Kevin Kasuza, William Mashinge, Shingirai Masakasaza (VC), Roy Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, Brighton Chipungu, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano. Probably XIs play for both sides Southern Rocks: Brian Mudzinganyama, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richmond Mutumbami, Cephas Zhuwawo, Roy Kaia, Blessing Muzarabani, William Mashinge, Tendai Chisoro, Delan Hondo, Patrick Mombo, Travor Mutsamba. Mountain climbers: Joylord Gumbie, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipungu. Plowing Southern Rocks: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Richmond Mutumbami, Cephas Zhuwawo, Andre Odendaal, William Mashinge, Roy Kaia, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Delan Hondo, Privilege Chesa, Patrick Mombo, Travor Mutsamba. Mountain climbers: Joylord Gumbie, Kudzai Sauramba, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Tinashe Chiorah, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Clive Chitumba, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipungu.







