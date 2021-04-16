CU soccer players try their hand at running track





Colorado safety Mark Perry swapped turf for track to win the 100m last weekend with a time of 10.65. His teammate Dimitri Stanley rode 10.85 for second place.

BOULDER, Colo Just like Ralphie’s running, sprinting is in Colorado Buffaloes’ blood. Mark Perry, a sophomore safety on the soccer team, won the 100 meters of the CU Invitational for men with a blazing speed of 10.65, taking one tenth of a second off his first race. Directly behind him was his own soccer teammate, second wide receiver Dimitri Stanley, who finished 10.85 in his first race of the season. “We were talking and placing bets, no money or anything, just bragging,” said Stanley. Stanley is no stranger to the job. As a senior at Cherry Creek High School, he finished third in the state for the 100m and led the 4×100 team to the state final. But he has never seen competition like his own soccer teammate Perry. “He has [the bragging rights] now, but I’ll definitely come and get it, ”said Stanley, after slipping off the blocks. RELATED: CU National Champion Hurta Sprints to New Challenges That level of competition isn’t just reserved for the court, it actually only gets more intense when they hit the practice field. “We compete for football, we play here, it’s just always competition between us, mainly because I play on safety and Dimitri plays on the receiver and he’s in the slot a lot, so we’re always going to play one-on-one”, Perry said. . “We always compete against each other, so it felt good to compete on a different surface.” Stanley said he keeps all his juice for the turf. “Oh, he knows I always get him in practice and in soccer practice, I am all of them,” he said. “But he took me out of here today!” Their competitiveness turns to compassion as they are the only two Buffs who share this special bond. “It’s not just me, we can use each other to know what we’re going through because we’re the only two to play both sports,” said Perry. “It just helps by knowing how each other’s bodies feel, what to do, what we could do better, and things like that.” Perry and Stanley push each other to work on their two different crafts almost seven days a week. Both men say the results speak for themselves. “I think it translates really well to football, just the form, learning how to run straight up, the deep balls and all kinds of routes,” said Stanley. “I think it is paying off in both areas,” added Perry. “You can see our speed, which has increased on the field, and then to be able to use the base and power that we get from football to translate to the track to create power from the ground and things like that.” They also get some rewarding intangibles. With a completely new set of teammates, new perspectives emerge. “You just get to see people’s opinions from a lot of different areas, to where you’re not just a footballer,” Perry said. “You’re a soccer player, you run a job, you get a lot of different views and perspectives that guys go through, those soccer players don’t. You just get to see a lot of different perspectives.” RELATED: CU, CSU Expands Rocky Mountain Showdown SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sport

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos