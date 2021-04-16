Local tennis players advance to the regional round – Port Arthur News





All three area schools in District 21-5A will have players compete in the tennis 5A Region III tournament later this month. Student athletes from Memorial, The Netherlands and Port Neches-Groves will participate in the tournament that will take place April 28-29 at the Blythe Calfee Tennis Center. Nederlands Heidi Hardy and Srikar Rachamalla finished second in the mixed doubles. The Bulldogs also dominated the single events with Aaron Berry and Joaquin Moreno finishing first and second respectively in the boys’ single event. Memorials Phi Tran was called a deputy. Dutch Megan Do came first in girls’ singles, followed by Tammy Pham from Memorial. Dutch Cassidy Venable and PNG’s Krista Holbrook were named alternates. I think we did very well overall, said Netherlands coach Jorge Lopez. Anyone I felt needed to go through went through. The only disappointing loss was Cassidy Venable, who lost to the Port Arthur girl in the semifinals. I think she just got tired. In addition, everything went well. Lopez said he would like to see his players compete against each other with his eyes on a particular junior. I know Megan (Do) is ready, he said. I think she has a good chance of winning the region. I think Aaron and Joaquin will do something. Probably the most real chance is Megan. She won the doubles as a freshman. She went to state and came third. We didn’t play last year because of COVID. Now she is a stronger and better player. I think she has a good chance of winning the singles title. Memorial duo Tuan Nguyen and Nhan Nguyen came second in the boys doubles tournament. The Titans Danny Tran and Luc Tran are listed as alternates. PNG had two sets of girls ahead in girls’ doubles with Kiley Weatherly and Bianca McManus first and Allena Nguyen and Goretti Tran second. PNG tennis coach Robin Wilson said she is proud of the way her teams have performed. Kiley and Bianca have won all their tournaments and are doing very well, she said. Allena and Goretti have also done very well. Bianca and Kiley played team tennis together in the fall. Wilson said both couples played against each other year-round. They challenge each other every day, she said. They help each other get better every day and stay on top of their game.

