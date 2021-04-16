West Hartford hockey player on his way to the national stage – We-Ha

Austin Perkins, a West Hartford resident who plays for the Simsbury Youth Hockey Bantam A team, will have the chance to play in the USA Hockey National Championship.

By Michelle Bonner

There’s nothing more breathtaking in sports than overtime in a championship game when skill, fatigue and luck merge to determine the winner.

For hockey fans, leading up to that moment, they are joined holding their collective breath every time the puck enters their team’s defensive zone, unable to exhale until it is cleared. The game can end at any time, in any game, from a dazzling signature move to a delicate, unfortunate bounce of the puck and as soon as the match is, that goal is often scored in slow motion for those waiting for their next plow and watch from the sofa.

For 13-year-old Austin Perkins, a West Hartford resident, a seventh grader at Kingswood Oxford, who watched his teammate [Max Berger] Scoring the decisive goal in the Connecticut Hockey Conference (CHC) Tier II State Championship was a seemingly super slow-mo moment, as it marked his first state championship win in seven years of travel hockey.

Compared to most of my teammates, who have won two, three and four championships, you could say it took a while, said Perkins, who plays for the Simsbury Youth Hockey Bantam A (U14) team.

On a Sunday afternoon in March, the troops that collided in Northford, CT, had Perkins and his teammates throw their sticks, gloves and masks into the air after scoring 3:22 in overtime to defeat No. 1 seed New Canaan 4- . 3 to win the Tier II State Championship and earn a trip to Texas to play in the USA Hockey National Championship on April 29 3.

This moment is quite unreal. Throughout the season, we occasionally talked about Nationals and played in Dallas. We knew we had the ability to get to this point, and I think we always knew we could.

Believing that your team can do it and actually get the chance to do it, two very different things this season were a season that remained in doubt after the organization halted all games from mid-November to January 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This hockey season has been pretty crazy for everyone, Perkins added. We came out of the gate strong and furious, and then it closed. But when we got back at the end of January, we were an even hungrier team and got the job done. This team was just a bunch of guys doing what we love day after day. All the hours we put into it, the hours we spent waiting and wondering if we could finish our season at all, and it all paid off.

Perkins, who began his hockey career in the West Hartford Youth Hockey program and participated in Learn to Play Hockey and Mini Mites, is now in his second year with the Simsbury organization. He spent his early years of travel hockey playing for the New England Jr. Falcons (based in Enfield, CT) of the Eastern Hockey Federation, a premier youth hockey league in the Northeast that consistently features teams that rank in the top five nationally. returning to West Hartford as a peewee (U12).

I’ve realized that playing on an elite team at a young age doesn’t really mean playing on an elite team. There is no doubt that there were some very good teams and great kids who played this sport on those teams, and many are still very good, but let me tell you some, there are some amazingly good hockey players on my Simsbury team which is easy on any of those elite teams. For my age group, I am good with where I am. Especially since we only cover short distances around Connecticut, instead of driving all over New England with my other teams. I now have more time with my family on the weekends.

The decision to leave the West Hartford program two years ago was rooted in Simsburys’ tradition of holding tryouts in the fall, as opposed to the spring, when most youth hockey programs assemble their teams for the following season. The habit of starting the hockey season later was born from the philosophy that the Simsbury organization encourages its players to take up a fall sport.

That was a huge selling point, says Perkins father, Austin Perkins, Sr. The dedication isn’t that long, which is ideal for young athletes who enjoy and want to play other sports. Playing in Simsbury makes that possible for Austin.

Also made possible, a trip to Texas in a few weeks to play on the national stage against the best youth hockey teams in the country.

I knew this team was going to be good, said Perkins, Sr. There are some extremely talented kids on this team who set the winning tone from the first moment they hit the ice together last October. Austin, as a freshman at Bantam, has been quite humbled by this group of players and coaches. As a father, you want your child to have fun and be successful, but a parent can only dream of a moment like this. It is a unique opportunity.

I’m so proud of him, added Austin’s mom, Lindsay Perkins, the Upper School Administrative Coordinator at Kingswood Oxford, and somewhat of a local celebrity chef (follow her on Facebook and Instagram: Lindsay Culinary). It is a moment when the circle is complete. When I think of those first skating lessons with Veterans Rink when he was only 3 years old, with all the heavy pads on, he couldn’t even stand on the ice without the help of the instructor. He fell so many times, but he always got up and tried again. He never wanted to stop.

But for any youth athlete, there comes a time when they are forced to retire from a sport they love. For Austin, he recently made the decision to give up the baseball he played for the past five years because he had hit another ball.

I really want to focus on golf this year, Perkins said. My dad started playing with me when I was 3 years old and we’ve played together a lot over the years. It might be my best sport.

That’s saying something, given the legend in town, Austin is the only player in West Hartford baseball history to have won both an U12 West Hartford Little League Baseball Town Championship and the U12 West Hartford Youth Baseball League Championship in the same year. Although we have no official confirmation, most children do not play in both competitions at the same time.

As for Perkins (whose best score is 74) turned his attention to a sport that late great Hall of Fame baseball legend Hank Aaron once compared, it took me seventeen years to get three thousand baseball hits. It took an afternoon on the golf course.

My goal is to break 70 this year. In competition. Who knows, golf is difficult.

So get the chance to play on the national stage.

I love my teammates. I still can’t believe that we went unbeaten to beat everyone and that we are moving towards nationality, Perkins added. We’re gonna play to win the whole thing. I have no idea what we stand for, but I know who we are. I think we can win.

His mother, Lindsay, embraces her son’s confidence. He practices hockey in our driveway every night. To see Austin’s hard work and effort culminate in this special opportunity, as a sports parent, there is nothing better we could ask for.

Perkins and his Simsbury Bantam A team play in the USA Hockey National Championship from April 29-May 3 in McKinney, Texas. The team has set up a GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/Simsbury-BantamAHockey-Road-to-Nationals to help offset costs for the traveling families, including hotels, flights, transportation and meals for the team and their families for six days.

