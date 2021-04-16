Which Indian table tennis players qualified for the Tokyo Olympics?





For Indian paddlers, the wait to qualify for the Olympics was long and difficult, as four players did not qualify until March this year. We take a brief look at their individual trips to the Tokyo Olympics and their achievements over the past months. Sharath Kamal The ace veteran from India is participating in his 4th Olympics this year. In the Asian qualifiers he had lost his first match against his fellow countryman Gnasekaran Sathiyan. This would have caused problems had he not won his next match in the group stage. However, he accelerated the pace and managed to beat Pakistan’s Muhammed Rameez to take second place in the group stage. In addition, his high world ranking of 32 also secured him a place in the Olympic Games. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran The top ranked Indian player advanced to the Olympics with a comfortable win over both Sharath Kamal and Muhammed Rameez in his group stage. By finishing as a table top, he qualified on the basis of his first place. G Satiyan had previously missed the Olympic Games in Rio, but made up for it this year with a strong performance from start to finish. Despite losing her countryman Sutirtha Mukherjee in her group stage, she qualified for being the highest ranked second-placed player in the group stage. Much is expected of Manika Batra in Tokyo this year as she has also made the country proud of the Commonwealth Games with an individual gold medal. Sutirtha Mukherjee The debutant defeated Manika Batra 4-2 in her group stage. This was an important game for Sutritha, given that she had no other qualification options as her rankings were also lower. She has made a tremendous comeback since her ban from the sport in 2016. Her experience with the Nationals and her rank jump from 502 to the top 100 has been fantastic. These 4 paddlers have looked very promising in their international qualifying rounds in recent months. No other Indians will qualify this year and all 4 will participate in 3 separate events. Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan are in the men’s singles game. Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee will participate in the women’s singles. Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will participate in the mixed doubles.

