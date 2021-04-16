Price earns the first save in the regular season, Dodgers top Rockies 7-5

LOS ANGELES (AP) Justin Turner and Max Muncy each hit a three-run homer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Thursday-evening when David Price earned his first save in the regular season.

Muncy’s two-out drive in the seventh inning off reliever Yency Almonte (0-1) gave the defending World Series champions a 6-5 lead en route to their sixth consecutive victory.

Price threw out problems in the ninth and struckout two batters, as the Dodgers gave permanent closer Kenley Jansen a breather. The lefthanded was primarily a starter during his 13-year career, but this season he’s transitioned to a relief role due to the stacked and star-studded rotation in Los Angeles. His only other save came as a rookie at Tampa Bay in Game 7 of the 2008 AL Championship Series against Boston.

That was huge for myself, my confidence, my coaches’ trust in me, Price said. I felt like every time I went out my stuff got better. Tonight was the best I have done in baseball so far in four appearances. My arm felt great. … I mastered baseball the way I used to and got good results.

Jimmy Nelson (1-1) worked out a hitless inning in relief off starter Julio Uras and the Dodgers (11-2), with the most wins in the majors, won at home on Jackie Robinson Day.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts told Price before the game that he would get the ball in the ninth if the Dodgers were in charge. Price said he couldn’t say exactly what his reaction was, but he was thrilled.

That was the first time I was able to pitch on this day, Price said of Jackie Robinson Day. It’s extraordinarily special to me, especially when I’m wearing Dodgers blue. I wanted to finish the game and get that save. The first two batters didn’t end the way I wanted, but I continued to make pitches and everything ended the way I wanted.

He has the ball authenticated and will give it to his parents to put on their mantelpiece.

It was positive on so many levels, Roberts said. There is not a man in the clubhouse who disrespects and draws David for him. It was a special day for him. You don’t write a lot of stuff in baseball, but you couldn’t have written that better for him. … It was a nice feather on his cap.

Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson homered for Colorado wrestling (3-10), which completed a 0-6 road trip.

Leading by one run, the Dodgers committed two errors in the sixth and the Rockies scored three runs to take the lead. Zach McKinstry puckered a ball into the right field to score one run, and shortstop Chris Taylor’s throwing error gave Colorado another.

McMahon hit a first-pitch homer off Uras in the first inning to take an 1-0 lead. It was the sixth homerun of the season for McMahons. Hampson hit a solo recording in the third to make it 2-0.

Uras gave up five runs, earned four and seven basehits in six innings. He struckout six and walked two.

Turner made contact in the bottom of the third to put Los Angeles ahead. A notoriously slow starter, the third baseman already has four homeruns. He homered for the second time in two days, with his drive ending up in a fans board with nachos the day before.

Rockies-starter Austin Gomber threw six innings and gave up three runs. He struckout seven and walked two.

TRAINERS ROOM

Dodgers: INF Gavin Lux was scratched from the line-up with right wrist pain. … RHP Brusdar Graterol will join the team on Friday in San Diego as part of the taxi crew … OR AJ Pollock left the left groin and is on day to day.

NEXT ONE

Rockies: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 3.60 ERA) will make his second start of the season at Coors Field against the New York Mets on Friday-evening, weather permitting. In his last start, he gave up one run over five innings against San Francisco.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (1-0, 1.50) gets the start in San Diego in the first of 19 highly anticipated games between the NL West rivals this season. His last start against the Padres was in Game 1 of the NLDS 2020, when he gave up one run and two hits during four innings. He struckout eight and walked four.

