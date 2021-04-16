Sports
5 Lessons Investors Can Learn From Cricket
No, we are not taking away the tension of the T20 series by reminding you of the serious financial issues.
Instead, we recommend that you watch the matches as you will see cryptocurrencies appearing on Disney + Hotstar through campaigns from
CoinSwitch Kuber and because these competitions are in themselves a goldmine for financial lessons.
Yes, Cricket is not all entertainment. Its infotainment.
You can learn tons of financial lessons from the game while taking care of your favorite team and eating popcorn. Here are some of them:
- Enter the field with the right planning
Not planning is planning to fail
Before the players don their armor and take to the field, they spend months planning. They understand their areas for improvement, examine their opponent and set goals accordingly.
Just as there is a lot of planning involved in advance of the matches, investors would also benefit from plans before jumping to invest. They would benefit from identifying their risk appetite, investment potential and setting goals before investing. Failing this, they can make abrupt investment decisions that may not be in their best interest. However, realizing these critical points will help them make analytical choices.
While entering the playing field without planning can put players at risk of losing their long-standing reputation, an investor can risk their hard-earned cash.
- A single player cannot lead you to victory.
Just as eleven players together form the team in cricket, so several investment instruments form a portfolio.
When we think of a cricket team, we think of five batters, four bowlers, a wicket-keeper and an all-rounder, because that’s the right balance. A match cannot be successful if there is a disproportionate number of players and skills. Likewise, investors should also strive for the right balance between players (asset classes) in their team (portfolio). Given their risk appetite, they can spread their investments across asset classes with different strengths and weaknesses. It will help them balance the risks associated with the return on their investment.
A player or an asset class can sometimes be the man of the match, but it cannot be counted on every time. Investors can look for the right mix of batters / crypto, bowlers / stocks, wicket-keeper / gold and all-rounder / deposit schemes to set up a fantastic match and incredible portfolio.
No matter how experienced the team players are, they are constantly learning and practicing different playing styles.
For example, a spinner can also learn how to hit better and experiment with his playing styles on the field. Learning new skills helps surprise the competition and acts as a safety net for their team when all else fails.
The same goes for investing; an investor could also be constantly learning and experimenting with different strategies and applying asset classes that benefit their entire portfolio. For example, someone investing in stocks or mutual funds might also want to dip their toes in cryptocurrencies and take advantage of a diverse portfolio, especially with apps like
CoinSwitch Kuber
making investing in crypto investments as easy as ordering food online.
By taking on new skills or new asset classes, investors can broaden their horizons and grow.
Opportunities and uncertainties can knock on the door at any time, and both players and investors need to be prepared for them.
For example, just as fielders take every opportunity to make seemingly impossible catches, investors are also given such opportunities that they may want to seize. For example, people who bought Bitcoin early on or tasted cryptocurrencies all along benefited from the double-digit asset growth.
- Newcomers may surprise you
Cricket is a vibrant sport and we regularly see new cricket players joining the league, and some of these players have turned out to be excellent. Likewise, new entries in the investment landscape, such as the recently introduced asset class, cryptocurrencies, are emerging as the main asset for FY 2020-2021 with a growth of
800%As a result, cryptocurrency platforms such as
CoinSwitch Kuber
have experienced huge jumps in their user base.
The bonus tip:
Since you’ve come this far, here’s a bonus tip:
Overly defensive may not always be the right strategy
Sometimes players get overly defensive just by playing between wickets and not breaking boundaries. These players end up scoring the bare minimum, while those who take calculated risks and hit limits earn more runs.
Investors who are overly defensive and only invest in risk-averse instruments or don’t invest at all will get away with the bare minimum return.
In comparison, those who take calculated risks and invest in high-risk, high-return options, such as stocks or cryptocurrencies, can ultimately do relatively well. But here too, investors will be aware of their risk appetite and take risks accordingly. They may want to combine high-risk, high-return assets with low-risk and low-return assets to balance risk.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and TIL hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the same. TIL does not warrant, vouch for or necessarily endorse the above content, and is in no way responsible for it. The article does not constitute investment advice. Take all necessary measures to ensure that all information and content provided is correct, updated and verified.
