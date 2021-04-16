Connect with us

Sports

RCB Boys, EFHS Girls After 4-2 Tennis Victories |

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) Cloudy skies and temperatures below 50 degrees wouldn’t normally be considered ideal tennis weather. But with such a small window to round out their season, for WV high school tennis players and coaches, every day without rain is ideal tennis weather.

Robert C. Byrd beat East Fairmont 4-2 in girls ‘tennis and East Fairmont recorded a 4-2 win over Robert C. Byrd in boys’ tennis when the two schools met on the RCB courts on Thursday afternoon.

In the boys’ game, East Fairmont (2-0) jumped out to a quick two-point lead with a pair of 8-1 double wins. Eli Morris and Lukas Henline defeated Andrew Davis and Simon Boehke at number 1 in doubles, while Atticus defeated Reese and Sebastian Heston in doubles against Timothy Murphy and Jacob Brennan.

The two teams split the four singles matches to give the Bees the overall victory. Robert C. Byrd (0-1) won a pair of close matches for the Eagles by two points and Boehke defeated Henline 8-6 at No. 2 singles and Bobby Mendez outlasted Robert Lindsey 9-7 at No. 4 singles.

Morris defeated Davis 8-3 at No. 1 in singles and Reese recorded an 8-1 win over Murphy at No. 3 in singles for East Fairmont.

On the girls’ side, Robert C. Byrd (1-0) and East Fairmont (0-2) split their two games, both going to tie-breakers. RCB’s Sophie Brager and Jordan Heckert recorded a 9-8 victory over Kailey Kenney and Alison Grace at number 1 in doubles. The Bees were level when Zoe Boyles and Rylee Church defeated Ali Bartlett and Jillian Tunison 9-8 at number 2 in doubles.

The Eagles captured each of the top three singles flights to secure the team’s win. Brager defeated Kenney 8-2 at No. 1 singles, Heckert defeated Grace 8-3 at No. 2 singles, and Bartlett triumphed over Boyles 8-3 at No. 3 singles. The Bees earned their last point on Church’s 8-1 win over Tunison at No. 4 singles.

This week marks the first week of tennis and other high school spring sports in West Virginia, almost a month later than the normal start date due to Covid-19. It is also the first competitive tennis in two years after the pandemic caused it to be canceled last season.

Coaches and players from both schools were excited to be back on the field.

They were very excited to be back this year, East Fairmont coach Anna Emery said of her players. They really want to be on court. Our entire school was in quarantine for a week, so we lost a week of practice. So they were just excited to be able to play at this point.

They missed it last year, said EFHS girl coach Katie Sharpe. When the season arrived, they were excited to actually be on the tennis courts and just hit some more.

RCB assistant coach Barry Calef currently serves as the acting head of the boys and girls tennis coach, while head coach Erin Lough is in quarantine. With a relatively short time to play their season, Calef wants to give his players every possible opportunity to get onto the field.[arativelyshortamountoftimetoplaytheirseasonCalefwantstogivehisplayerseverypossibleopportunitytogetonthecourt[arativelyshortamountoftimetoplaytheirseasonCalefwantstogivehisplayerseverypossibleopportunitytogetonthecourt

I was concerned about the weather (and) the possibility of being quarantined, Calef said. RCB also lost some practice time due to quarantine. We have several seniors in our small team. I want to get them matches. They didn’t play last year.

As part of the Covid-19 protocol, post-match handshakes were replaced with ticking rackets. But when there’s a silver lining, the excitement and appreciation of playing extends to exceptional courtesy by opponents.

The happiest thing for me right now is the sportsmanship that the kids are displaying, Calef said. Children said I enjoyed playing against you. It’s really fun.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: