RCB Boys, EFHS Girls After 4-2 Tennis Victories

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) Cloudy skies and temperatures below 50 degrees wouldn’t normally be considered ideal tennis weather. But with such a small window to round out their season, for WV high school tennis players and coaches, every day without rain is ideal tennis weather.
Robert C. Byrd beat East Fairmont 4-2 in girls ‘tennis and East Fairmont recorded a 4-2 win over Robert C. Byrd in boys’ tennis when the two schools met on the RCB courts on Thursday afternoon.
In the boys’ game, East Fairmont (2-0) jumped out to a quick two-point lead with a pair of 8-1 double wins. Eli Morris and Lukas Henline defeated Andrew Davis and Simon Boehke at number 1 in doubles, while Atticus defeated Reese and Sebastian Heston in doubles against Timothy Murphy and Jacob Brennan.
The two teams split the four singles matches to give the Bees the overall victory. Robert C. Byrd (0-1) won a pair of close matches for the Eagles by two points and Boehke defeated Henline 8-6 at No. 2 singles and Bobby Mendez outlasted Robert Lindsey 9-7 at No. 4 singles.
Morris defeated Davis 8-3 at No. 1 in singles and Reese recorded an 8-1 win over Murphy at No. 3 in singles for East Fairmont.
On the girls’ side, Robert C. Byrd (1-0) and East Fairmont (0-2) split their two games, both going to tie-breakers. RCB’s Sophie Brager and Jordan Heckert recorded a 9-8 victory over Kailey Kenney and Alison Grace at number 1 in doubles. The Bees were level when Zoe Boyles and Rylee Church defeated Ali Bartlett and Jillian Tunison 9-8 at number 2 in doubles.
The Eagles captured each of the top three singles flights to secure the team’s win. Brager defeated Kenney 8-2 at No. 1 singles, Heckert defeated Grace 8-3 at No. 2 singles, and Bartlett triumphed over Boyles 8-3 at No. 3 singles. The Bees earned their last point on Church’s 8-1 win over Tunison at No. 4 singles.
This week marks the first week of tennis and other high school spring sports in West Virginia, almost a month later than the normal start date due to Covid-19. It is also the first competitive tennis in two years after the pandemic caused it to be canceled last season.
Coaches and players from both schools were excited to be back on the field.
They were very excited to be back this year, East Fairmont coach Anna Emery said of her players. They really want to be on court. Our entire school was in quarantine for a week, so we lost a week of practice. So they were just excited to be able to play at this point.
They missed it last year, said EFHS girl coach Katie Sharpe. When the season arrived, they were excited to actually be on the tennis courts and just hit some more.
RCB assistant coach Barry Calef currently serves as the acting head of the boys and girls tennis coach, while head coach Erin Lough is in quarantine. With a relatively short time to play their season, Calef wants to give his players every possible opportunity to get onto the field.[arativelyshortamountoftimetoplaytheirseasonCalefwantstogivehisplayerseverypossibleopportunitytogetonthecourt[arativelyshortamountoftimetoplaytheirseasonCalefwantstogivehisplayerseverypossibleopportunitytogetonthecourt
I was concerned about the weather (and) the possibility of being quarantined, Calef said. RCB also lost some practice time due to quarantine. We have several seniors in our small team. I want to get them matches. They didn’t play last year.
As part of the Covid-19 protocol, post-match handshakes were replaced with ticking rackets. But when there’s a silver lining, the excitement and appreciation of playing extends to exceptional courtesy by opponents.
The happiest thing for me right now is the sportsmanship that the kids are displaying, Calef said. Children said I enjoyed playing against you. It’s really fun.