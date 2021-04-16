Penn State hockey focuses on strengths and weaknesses for a few upcoming Ohio State battles Penn State Field Hockey News

As Penn State prepares for the upcoming series against Ohio State, coach Char Morett-Curtis’s side is focusing on what it has done well this season, while tackling what needs to be improved.
The Nittany Lions struggled to get shots at the start of the year, but that aspect of their game has improved as the season has progressed.
During the second game of the season against Indiana, Blue and White scored 21 shots. The Nittany Lions swept the Hoosiers over the weekend, and Morett-Curtis was especially pleased with the effort.
We were patient and we kept trying to get the ball into scoring situations, Morett-Curtis said. On Friday we finally got the ball in the goal and on Sunday we could open a little more.
Now that Penn State has gotten the shots off, Morett-Curtis said the next step is to turn those shots into goals.
The forwards will get better scoring chances in the circle, Morett-Curtis said. We were trying to get the perfect shot, sometimes just needing a shot on target. Sometimes you have to receive it and let it go.
Freshman forward Sophia Gladieux is a Nittany Lion who has had no trouble finding the back of the cage this year as she is currently leading the team in nine goals.
Gladieux regularly puts the ball to her left and will choose to send a quick reverse shot to the cage when the opportunity arises on attack.
You don’t know where [the shot] is going, and the release is very fast, making it hard to defend, Morett-Curtis said.
Penn States’ defense, on the other hand, has been relatively consistent this season, allowing only 12 goals out of 95 shots.
I am very happy with the defense as we have not given up many goals this season, said Morett-Curtis. Anna [Simon] does a lot in the circle as part of that defense, and Brie [Barraco] made significant savings to keep goals off the board.
The Nittany Lions will face the Buckeyes in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday. Ohio State held a 0-7 record until it started a four-game win streak two weeks ago.
By scoring 20 goals in that quartet of games, the Buckeyes forwards’ front line should not be underestimated, said the Penn States leader.
They’re constantly on the lookout for those attackers, so they should be marking tightly, Morett-Curtis said.
According to Morett-Curtiss, one of Penn States’ unique strengths is the team’s camaraderie and passion for the game.
They’re close on and off the field, so they know they’ve got each other’s backs, Morett-Curtiss said.
Senior forward Emma Spisak echoed her coach’s sentiment regarding the close-knit nature of the teams.
The most important thing for us is to keep that competitive spirit. Spisak said. There are always places to learn and improve, but our energy is always there.
