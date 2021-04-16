Sports
Navy veteran hopes to repeat his success in Paralympic archery in Tokyo – Pacific
Navy veteran hopes to repeat his success in Paralympic archery in Tokyo
A Paralympic archery champion who used to pilot navy attack boats will compete for a new gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Andre Shelby, 54, of Jeffersonville, Ind., Will compete against 15-20 other archers in a qualifying tournament next month, selecting three to travel with the US Paralympic team to Japan.
The Tokyo Paralympic Games are scheduled from August 24 to September 5.
Shelby’s path to the games began when he medically retired from the Navy in 2004 after a motorcycle accident that severed his spinal cord and left him with a spinal cord injury, he said in a phone interview Friday.
The injury ended an 18-year military career in which he served as a boatswain’s mate on numerous warships, including in the Persian Gulf. On his last ship, the dock landing ship USS Tortuga, he was responsible for heavy equipment such as assault boats.
The father of four, like many whose careers in the service industry are ended by injury, wondered, What am I going to do now? How am I going to provide for my family?
At first, it felt like there was no light at the end of the tunnel, he said, adding that support and counseling made his transition relatively smooth.
The 225-pound, 6-foot former high school soccer player attended events, some hosted by the Navy, where he participated in sports adapted for people with disabilities, such as tennis, table tennis, basketball, water skiing, and archery.
Meanwhile, he studied biotechnology and started working in a microbiology laboratory until it closed in 2015.
At that point, I went into full archery, he said.
Shelby shoots arrows during three-hour training sessions four days a week in preparation for the games. He’s not a bow hunter and limits his archery to the firing range, he said.
The sport gives competitors something to strive for, Shelby said.
In archery, you have to trust yourself and trust your confidence, he said. You are always looking to improve your stroke and get better.
Shelby’s skills have taken him a long way in the sport. He is the US champion of Parapans and won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio, where he joined 4,327 other athletes from 159 countries. In the championship game, he scored a 10 with his last chance to win the gold medal by one point.
Shelby has skill and drive, Randi Smith, head coach of the US Para Archery National Team from 2005 to 2018, said in an article on the website of the United States Olympic and Paralympic museums.
He wanted to get better and he would do his best, Smith Said. He listened to coaching and listened to suggestions and was willing to try things out and see what worked for him.
Paralympic archers use aluminum bows and shoot at targets 50 meters away. During the qualifying round, archers shoot 72 arrows and score based on how close their shots are to the bullseye.
The former sailor is not worried about the corona virus. He was vaccinated in January and February.
When Shelby reaches Tokyo, he would like to stop by the navy, which is stationing thousands of sailors near the Yokosuka naval base in Kanagawa prefecture, but is not sure the Paralympic schedule will allow it.
While we’re there, we’re on a tight schedule and we have to stick to that, he said. When I leave the Olympic compound I need an escort.
He saw Chinese archery at a tournament in Beijing in 2017 and hopes to see traditional Japanese archers perform in Tokyo, he said.
I think I have a very good chance of rejoining the team, he said.
Navy veteran Andre Shelby, seen here in 2011, will compete against 15-20 other archers in a qualifying tournament next month, with three selected players traveling to Japan with the US Paralympic team.
ANDRE MCINTYRE / US MARINE
