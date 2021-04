Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday, April 16, 2021

Good morning! In the meantime, keep up with our news and the links open thread full of crockpot recipes, nap strategies, and beer recommendations; drop by for some fan wisdom, snark and his weekend night, time to plan the beer and meat menu for the weekend. Around the DN since our last open thread: Minnesota Vikings 2021 Offseason Activity Tracker. All movements the Vikings make in one place. Chris thinks: Who would play Mike Zimmer in his biopic? There is a reason to ask. NFL.com ranks Rick Spielman among the league’s top cartoonists. Vikings news from other sources:

From Vikings.com: Could The Vikings Reinforce the violation By adding another Elite WR with their first round pick? Concept preview for 2021. Vikings.coms Gabe Henderson will be joined by former Gophers WR and Vikings GameDay Lives Ron Johnson to take a look at the broad receiver class available to teams this year NFL draft Kiper: Vikings need lining Up with O-Line Supply 2021 NFL design outlook for Vikings: Centers and guards League News: Charley Casserly 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Washington exchanges for QB Trey Lance. NFL Announces Tri-Exclusive Official Sports Betting Partners. NFC South grid reset: Bucs in the driver’s seat when enemies undergo major changes. Browns, Giants, Raiders, majority of Bears players announce they will skip voluntary off-season personal training. Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-Don’t feed the trolls

– Leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep bad language to a minimum (use spoiler tags, if you have to)

– If you’re talking about a newer show or movie, use spoiler tags

-No photos that could cause someone to be fired or get into serious trouble with their employer

-If you can’t disagree in a civilized way, feel free to leave

-As you navigate through the open discussion, just assume it’s sarcasm.

This lights up the beer light and the bar is open. Belly up and tie one up. Don’t forget to wash your hands, tip your waiter from a safe distance, and Welcome aboard

