Lancashire v Northamptonshire and more: county cricket, day two live! Sports

Now at Old Trafford where, Glory of glory, the sun is still shining and no bulge needed to be seen as the players warm up. The terrain men are gathered around what looks very much like an extremely heavy roller, but I am told it is not.
Havent opened my Wisden yet interested to see Steve Waugh win the Wisden Cricket Picture of the Year. I know he made those photo montage books of his tours as a player and, at least for this non-professional photographer’s eye, it’s a great snap.
4:51
Wonderful to hear from a bouncy sounding Simon Kerrigan on his return to Old Trafford:
It was really fun. There was definitely a point in the last few years where I thought I wouldn’t come back here bowling in a competitive game, so I’m pretty proud to be here today and it was good to get some overs.
I was pretty nervous at the start but was able to get in and hit my areas and luckily I stayed there most of the day. A lot of questions were asked of Luke Procter and me about the field this morning and we panicked because it looked a bit different from the usual pitch on the first day here as you usually get a little moisture in the track and it doesn’t get the worst time is to bowl.
It’s a good throw and there’s a little bit of spin in there and something for the seamers with a few small tears that will hit the ball a bit. There is something in it for everyone, but we saw today that there were flat periods when it was difficult to get people out.
Here is a great piece by Paul Edwards that sums up Kerrigans’ recent struggles.
4:48
Preamble
Good morning from Manchester, where the sky is forget-me-not blue, the sun stretches its little fingers and the frost quickly disappears from the tulip leaves. Today is already the second day of the second round of the competition! and all eyes are on Chelmsford.
There, 18 wickets were marked in the scorebook yesterday, as Durham had the pleasure that comes from the schoolmaster outwitting the leader board surfer. All out for 96, Essex ended the day trailing 52. An especially lucky day for Scott Borthwick, who has scored 70 percent of Durhams runs in his first century since returning to the Northeast.
Elsewhere there were wickets for Ollie Robinson and Simon Kerrigan; and runs for Kiran Carlson, Matt Critchley, Sam Evans, Liam Patterson-White and the usual bish-bash-bosh for the Somerset lower order.
Updated
