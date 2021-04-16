Sports
Boys Tennis Roundup: Willmar falls to Brainerd, 7-0
BRAINERD Willmar’s boys tennis team opened the season with a 7-0 loss at the Central Lakes Conference on Thursday to the Brainerd Warriors.
All seven games were in straight sets. Five were won by the Warriors 6-0, 6-0.
Singles
(1) Beck Barber, B, def. Alan Millan 6-0, 6-0 (2) Matthew Moraghan, B, def. Jorge Zelaya Velasquez 6-0, 6-0 (3) Eli McConkey, B, def. Andrew Zibarth 6-0, 6-0 (4) Ben Boberg, B, def. David Thaden 6-1, 6-0.
Double
(1) Noah Madsen / Karlton Anderson, B, def. Mateo Engen / Jordy Contreras 6-0, 6-0 (2) Will Aadland / Clark Haglin, B, def. Matthew Johnson / Joshua Jensen 6-, 6-0 (3) Ben Schlegl / Jalen Emslander, B, def. Isaac Zeleya Velasquez / Jonathon Kelpe 6-1, 6-1
New London-Spicer had no qualms in securing a non-conference victory over Montevideo in New London.
Kyle Denz and Logan Larson each had 6-0, 6-0 wins for the Wildcats on No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.
Singles
(1) Diego Rojas, NLS, def. Lucas Hoium 6-3 6-4 (2) Kenny Schmiesing, NLS, def. Bergen Pederson 6-1 6-0 (3) Kyle Denz, NLS, def. Oscar Anariba 6-0 6- 0 (4) Logan Larson, NLS, def Evan Buckingham 6-0 6-0
Double
(1) Jack Barney / Dylan Mueller, NLS, def.Tyson Quigley / Andrew Soden 7-6 6-2 (2) Jack Noeldner / Ethan Spors, NLS, def.Connor Hagen / Sam Ostendorf 6-1 6-2 (3) Adam Klaphake / Josh Soto, NLS, def.Ben Unzen / Talan Brock 6-0 6-0
Litchfield knocked out Wright County Conference rival Holy Family Catholic without losing a set in Victoria.
At number 4 singles, the Dragons Blake Aller won 6-0, 6-0 over the Fires Mark Rahn.
Singles
(1) Alex Draeger, L, def. Jack Schaefer, 6-1 6-1 (2) Mason Woelfel, L, def. Aidan ODonnell, 6-0 6-1 (3) Braden Olson, L, def. Drew Pearson 6-3 6-0 (4) Blake Aller, L, def. Mark Rahn 6-0 6-0
Double
(1) Tyson Michels / Max Ceasar, L, def.Nick Blood / Jake Cameron, 6-3 6-4 (2) Nathan Wuotila / Creighton Huhner, L, def.Brandan Sieve / Finn Dowling 6-4 6-1 (3) Brady Cannon / Tyler Pennertz, L, def.Tommy Aerland / Michael Lizak, 6-1 6-4
Tate Reichmann had the lone victory for Minnewaska / Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in a defeat to Alexandria in the Cardinals Triangle.
On number 1 basehits, Reichmann Alexandrias Jacob Partington struck off 6-2, 6-1.
Singles
(1) Tate Reichmann, M, def. Jacob Partington 6-2 6-1 (2) Gannon Luech, A, def. Konner Hanson 6-0 6-1 (3) Landon Schabel, A, def. Tenzin Dahl 6-0 6- 1 (4) Aaron Jost, A, def.Riley Thorfinnson 6-0 6-1
Double
(1) Andrew Wagner / Pieter Mulder, A, def Damon Uhde / Ethan Quelle 6-2 6-0 (2) Dylan Nelson / Owen Gilbertson, A, def Gannon Walsh / Logan Maanum 6-0 6-1 (3) Tyler Jabas / Ryan Meuwissen, A, def.Aiden Maanum / Connor Quelle 6-0 6-1
In its second game on Thursday, Minnewaska / Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa scored with a sweep-single and defeated Fergus Falls in Alexandria.
Tate Reichmann finished a perfect 6-0, 6-0 on No. 1 singles, while Damon Uhde and Ethan Quelle each won second sets, 7-5, on No. 2 and 4 singles.
Singles
(1) Tate Reichmann, M, def.Noah Tarczon 6-0 6-0 (2) Damon Uhde, M, def.Dave Scheirer 6-1 7-5 (3) Gannon Walsh, V, def.Connor Ackerson 6-2 6- 2 (4) Ethan Quelle, M, def.Carter Ness 6-3 7-5
Double
(1) Maverick Kalenburg / Colton Partain, FF, def.Logan Maanum / Aiden Maanum 6-0 6-2 (2) Charles Vaughn / Josh Kasper, FF, def.Connor Quelle / Tenzin Dahl 6-1 6-2 (3) Luke Schroeder / Grant Ackerson, FF, beats Hunter Red / Konner Hanson 3-6 6-4 10-7
Yellow Medicine East opened the 2021 season with a win over Milbank, South Dakota.
The Sting took victories on singles by Ean Clarke at No. 1, Tyler Syring at No. 2, and Jackson Torgerson at No. 3.
YME’s doubles teams of Derrick Lien and Isaac Olevson at No. 1 and Mason Rhode and Gage Corner at No. 3 had hard-earned wins. Lien and Olevson won 7-6 (7-4), 6-2. Rhode and Corner won 6-4, 6-3.
YME (1-0) has the home opener Friday against Redwood Valley at Granite Falls.
Singles
(1) Ean Clarke, YME, def. Mason Riley 6-4, 6-1 (2) Tyler Syring, YME, def. Bennett Street 6-3, 6-4 (3) Jackson Torgerson, YME, def. Joe Schulte 6-3, 6-4 (4) Logan Raffarty, M, def. Austin Canatsey 7-5, 6-0.
Double
(1) Derrick Lien / Isaac Olevson, YME, def. Gregory Grawbow / Isaac Perez 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 (2) Will Shaca / Jose Alanso, M, def. Ryan Brouwer / Ryan Syring 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) (3) Mason Rhode / Gage Corner, YME, defeated. Zander Bowell / Daniel Shelstad 6-4, 6-3.
