Sports
Honored 100 players in basketball and hockey for the 2021 season
The Burlington Free Press sports department this month unveiled All-State teams with a new look as the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shortened 2021 high school season.
With the late starts, fewer games and playoffs galore, we’ve changed the traditional format and instead listed 25 names in each sport for boy and girl hockey; boys and girls basketball to come up with 100 players who got well-deserved recognition.
The process, as always, remained a subjective and arduous one, requiring input from coaches and media colleagues across the state.
Below are links to each All-State team and Player of the Year stories. If you haven’t already, consider signing up for a digital subscription to Free Press to support local journalism and coverage of high school sports in Vermont. The Free Press currently offers one temporary spring sale for new subscribers
HOCKEY GIRLS FOR ALL STATES
Miss Hockey: Essex’s Abigail Robbins
20th Annual All-State Girls Hockey Team
HOCKEY FOR BOYS ALL STATES
Mr. Hockey: Harwood’s Finn O’Hara
30th Annual All-State Boys Hockey Team
BASKETBALL FOR GIRLS FOR ALL STATES
Miss Basketball: Catherine Gilwee from CVU
31st Annual All-State Girls Basketball Team
BOYS BASKETBALL FOR ALL STATES
Mr. Basketball: Rice’s MichelNdayishimiye
31st Annual All-State Boys Basketball Team
Join theVermont Varsity InsiderFacebook group onhttps://bit.ly/2MGSfvX
Please contact Alex Abrami at[email protected]Follow him on Twitter:@ akrami5
